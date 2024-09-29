'Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon' registration ful

MACAU, September 29 - Registration for the mini marathon category of the ‘Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region - 2024 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon’, organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, started at 2:00 p.m. today (29 September).

Following a tremendous response from runners, registration for the mini marathon category of this year’s Macao International Marathon is now full. In addition, all places for the marathon and half marathon categories were filled yesterday (28 September).

The Active Group Trophies will once again be awarded to the school, sports association, government-registered organization, and public and private entities categories with the highest number of participants who will complete the mini marathon. Interested parties wishing to compete for the trophies are required to download a separate registration form from the event’s website, complete the form with the names and identification document numbers of all the successfully registered participants, and submit the form to the Sports Bureau via email at macaomarathon@sport.gov.mo or in person by 18 October.

This year’s event will take place on 1 December (Sunday), with the start and finish both located inside the Olympic Sport Centre Stadium. The marathon and half marathon will start at 6:00 a.m., and the mini marathon will start at 6:15 a.m.

Participants are reminded to read the regulations carefully and familiarize themselves with the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.