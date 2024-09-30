TRENT Launches Savile Society: An Exclusive Luxury Fashion PR Studio

(Left to right) Harish Bhat, Savile Society logo, Oindrillia

We recognize the evolving demands of discerning consumers and are dedicated to delivering exceptional exclusivity and craftsmanship. Launching Savile Society is our testament to this commitment.” — Harish Bhat - Director, TRENT

MUMBAI, INDIA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRENT , the retail wing of the esteemed Tata Group, is proud to unveil Savile Society , an exclusive members-only luxury fashion PR studio that promises to elevate the standards of luxury branding. This latest venture is meticulously crafted for a select clientele of elite international and Indian designers, fashion connoisseurs, and distinguished jewelry artisans, all poised to redefine the landscape of high fashion.At the helm of Savile Society's brand management is Oindrila Das Gupta, an innovator in the realm of luxury fashion. Having successfully sold her acclaimed startup EatShopLove to TRENT in 2016, she has been offered the prestigious role of Advisor and Chief Brand Officer. Oindrila’s appointment signifies a strategic enhancement to the Savile Society team, although confirmation from her is still being awaited. Her extensive background, spanning over a decade in luxury and bespoke fashion, brings invaluable insight and creativity to this new endeavour."The name 'Savile Society' draws inspiration from Savile Row, the iconic street in London celebrated for its bespoke tailoring and rich fashion heritage," said Harish Bhat, commenting on the brand's ethos. "This connection not only highlights our commitment to timeless elegance and refined craftsmanship but also promises an exclusive experience for our members. Much alike other core members, Oindrila too embodies the spirit of this venture, and we are thrilled to collaborate with her."The launch of Savile Society comes at a pivotal moment, as luxury spending in India continues to soar, fueled by a burgeoning upper-middle and upper class eager for premium products. TRENT's foray into this exclusive segment is a strategic move aimed at capturing market share and enhancing its distinguished portfolio in the retail sector. While specific details regarding the first collection launch remain under wraps, anticipation is palpable among fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. The brand’s marketing strategy will capitalize on TRENT's esteemed reputation and extensive distribution network, ensuring unparalleled visibility and accessibility for its members. Savile Society invites a carefully curated group of individuals to join this elite community, where sophistication converges with artistry, and exclusive narratives are crafted to captivate discerning audiences. By fostering an environment of creativity and collaboration, Savile Society aims to become the ultimate destination for those who appreciate the finer things in life.For further inquiries, please contact:mini.deshmukh@savilesociety.comMini DeshmukhSavile Society - TRENT LTD

