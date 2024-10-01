Alternative Powertrain Global Market 2024 To Reach $269.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 19.9%

Alternative Powertrain Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alternative powertrain market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $108 billion in 2023 to $130.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to global electrification initiatives, fuel price volatility, consumer awareness, government incentives, infrastructure development, automaker commitments.

The alternative powertrain market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $269.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to evolving regulatory landscape, advancements in energy storage, increasing consumer acceptance, global electrification initiatives, cost reduction, global urbanization and e-mobility solutions.

The increasing advancements in battery technology are expected to propel the growth of the alternative powertrain market going forward. Advancements in battery technology refer to ongoing improvements, innovations, and breakthroughs in the design, composition, and performance of batteries. Innovations in batteries are essential for overcoming difficulties related to alternative powertrains, increasing their consumer appeal, and facilitating the broader uptake of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Key players in the market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler Truck AG., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, The General Motors Company, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Renault–Nissan Alliance, Yuchai International Imp & Exp (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., Volvo Car Corporation, Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, Gulf Agency Company Ltd., Kia and Kia Motors Corporation, IAV Automotive Engineering, Rotork PLC, Eaton Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Moog Inc., Altra Industrial Motion India Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Proterra Inc., Cummins Inc., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Plug Power Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation.

Major companies operating in the alternative powertrain market are entering into partnerships to expand their capabilities. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Powertrain: Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain, Hybrid Powertrain

2) By Component: Battery, Motor or Generator, Battery Management System (BMS), On-Board Charger

3) By Application: Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars, Off Highway

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Alternative powertrains refer to propulsion systems that are not solely built around the well-known internal combustion engine. Alternative powertrains are used to transfer engine power to the wheels on the ground.

