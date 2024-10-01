Artificial Organ Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Artificial Organ Global Market Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial organ market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.23 billion in 2023 to $24.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of organ failure, rising aging population, improvements in materials and biocompatibility, research and development investments, increasing awareness.

The artificial organ market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $35.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for organ transplants, expansion of indications, personalized medicine trends, increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, greater acceptance and social awareness.

The rising geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the artificial organ market going forward. The geriatric population refers to the population of people of 60 years and above requiring medical care. Artificial organs have the potential to significantly help the elderly in a variety of ways such as providing solutions to health problems such as organ failure that elderly people face to improve their quality of life.

Key players in the market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Services Private Limited., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cochlear Limited, Cyberonics Inc., LIVANOVA PLC, NeuroPace Inc., Ossur India Private Limited, Vivani Medical Inc., St Jude Medical India Private Limited, LifeNet Health Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences India Pvt. Ltd., SynCardia Systems LLC, Demant A/S, Berlin Heart GmbH, Conmed Devices Private Limited, Wright Medical Group N.V., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ABIOMED Inc., Carmat SA, Jarvik Heart Inc., Terumo Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tissium SAS, Organovo Holdings Inc., Satellite Bio, HeartWare PLC, Arthrex Inc., Novartis AG, Stryker Corp.

Major companies operating in the artificial organ market are focusing on innovative products such as AI-powered pathology solutions to drive revenues in their market. AI-powered pathology solutions are transforming the field of pathology by providing pathologists with powerful tools to improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient care.

1) By Organ Type: Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidney, Artificial Liver, Artificial Pancreas, Other Organ Types

2) By Material: Silicone, Plastic, Steel, Biomaterials

3) By Fixation: Implantable, External

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Laboratories And Diagnostic Centers, Research And Academic Institute, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Artificial Organ Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Artificial Organ Market Definition

An artificial organ is a device that may be implanted or integrated into a human body to replace a natural organ, duplicate or augment a certain function, and allow the patient to return to normal life as quickly as feasible.

