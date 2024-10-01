Dairy Products Global Market 2024 To Reach $628.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.6%

Dairy Products Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

Dairy Products Market Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dairy products market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $500.83 billion in 2023 to $524.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, population growth and demographic shifts, innovation in product offerings, trade liberalization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dairy Products Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dairy products market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $628.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to cultural diversity and adaptation, global trade and market expansion, health and nutrition trends, plant-based alternatives growth, premiumization and specialty offerings.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dairy Products Market

Growth Driver Of The Dairy Products Market

Rising demand for cheese is expected to propel the dairy products market going forward. Cheese refers to a dairy product that is made from curds of soured milk that are pressed together and form a soft or hard solid when allowed to ripen. It often consists of coagulated, compressed milk, and usually ripened curd. Cheese is a dairy product that is formed by milk that has been separated for whey and by pressing ripe curds, thus, increasing demand for cheese will propel market growth.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Dairy Products Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., DMK Group, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Sodiaal Group, Unilever N.V., Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd., Saputo Inc., Lactalis International, Dean Foods Company, Agropur Cooperative, Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited., Arion Dairy Products BV, Bel Group S.A., Savencia SA, Cabot Creamery Cooperative Inc., California Dairies Inc., Clover Sonoma Inc., Darigold Inc., Davisco Foods International Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Glanbia plc., Hilmar Cheese Company Inc., Idaho Milk Products, Kerry Group plc., Land O'Lakes Inc., Leprino Foods Company.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Dairy Products Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing technologically advanced processes such as DelvoONE’ for manufacturing various dairy products to strengthen their position in the market. The new platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that enables the yogurt manufacturers to deliver unique solutions.

How Is The Global Dairy Products Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Milk, Cheese, Butter, Desserts, Yogurt, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket, Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online Retail, Other Channels

3) By Application: Bakery and Confectionary, Clinical Nutrition, Frozen Foods, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Dairy Products Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dairy Products Market Definition

Dairy products refer to food products that contain or are derived from milk and its derivatives by secretion of the glands of mammals, such as cows, sheep, or goats. The milk is processed and turned into a variety of products. They are used for nutrients and health benefits that help in building and maintaining strong bones.

Dairy Products Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dairy products market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dairy Products Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dairy products market size, dairy products market drivers and trends, dairy products market major players and dairy products market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

