9/28/24 – EROSION IMPACTS ON OʻAHU’S NORTH SHORE

Sept. 28, 2024

EROSION IMPACTS ON OʻAHU’S NORTH SHORE

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR and City and County of Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) are notifying neighborhood homeowners and the community of the potential risk to property, health and safety, based on recent events and the history of erosion in the area of Ke Nui Road on Oʻahu’s north shore.

Debris from temporary shoreline hardening measures like sandbag seawalls currently litter the beach. One home along that stretch partially collapsed onto the beach and is actively being demolished, while a second is scheduled to be demolished soon. DLNR is concerned with the unpredictable situation, as more of the coastal dune beneath the residences is undermined. This will potentially place other neighboring homes in a similar predicament.

The DLNR is working with the DPP to raise awareness of these volatile conditions and encourage homeowners to take proactive measures. As wave energy generates sand shifting and undercuts these properties, the integrity of the structures is at risk. The threats to public health and the safety of residents and beachgoers are real concerns.

“While the circumstances are unfortunate, debris on the public beach or falling into the ocean endangering the community and marine life is unacceptable and we will take all appropriate action to protect the public and our natural and cultural resources,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang.

Signage along this stretch of Ke Nui Road states that the beach is closed. Community members and visitors are cautioned to avoid walking through the affected area due to safety concerns.

“Understanding the gravity of the situation for beachfront property owners along this stretch, we urge them to heed this warning, for their own benefit and the safety of the community,” said DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna.

Landowners are urged to be proactive and take all necessary precautionary measures to avoid potential damage to their property, impacts to adjacent state and/or county lands, and public access to transit the beach. If the private landowners fail to take appropriate action, the DLNR and DPP may be compelled to take administrative or legal action to protect the public health and safety.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Sunset Beach collapse hazard (September 27, 2024): https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1013730064

Photos – OCCL Drone Survey (September 27, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/lpxubzmt8cotmgntphpb9/AGaADVjb5_a0hjTpbteU49A?rlkey=4k1eqvi8866olhucji1dkyk9p&st=8fjmxje1&dl=0

Photos – Sunset Beach shoreline collapse hazard (September 27, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9912ld9osgdoo2zqxxqft/AFG5QMPvhXwz7FXsFyplSlU?rlkey=6yqa69soksko3w1s4xa4jwith&st=9iacw6kr&dl=0

