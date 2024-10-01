Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Market Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The anti-counterfeit packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $154.52 billion in 2023 to $172.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on brand protection, consumer awareness, rise in counterfeiting activities, increase in global trade.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $276.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on supply chain security, adoption of smart packaging, consumer awareness and demand, increased counterfeiting activities, rising regulatory stringency.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9403&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

The surge in sales of pharmaceutical and healthcare products is expected to propel the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The sales of pharmaceutical and healthcare products are rising due to increasing prevalence of diseases, aging population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Counterfeit products are a major global issue, and counterfeit pharmaceuticals constitute a huge threat to the entire healthcare industry, causing revenue loss for businesses and a greater risk to the lives of those who consume counterfeit drugs. Anti-counterfeit pharmaceutical packaging helps to reduce counterfeiting or infringement and sales of fake pharmaceuticals.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-counterfeit-packaging-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Growth?

Key players in the market include AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences, Authentix, Avery Dennison Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Company, SATO Holdings, CCL Industries, Sicpa, 3D AG, Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc., NeuroTags Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Advance Track & Trace, Inksure Technologies, Impinj Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, U-NICA Solutions AG, Alien Technology Corp., Intelligent Label Solutions, SML Group, SICPA Holding SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Systech International, PharmaSecure Inc., Uflex Limited, SAVI Technology Inc., Suvision Holdings Private Limited, TruTag Technologies Inc., DrugStoc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are developing new anti-counterfeiting system for pharmaceutical blister packs to secure a competitive advantage in the market. Pharmaceutical blister packs refer to packaging commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry to contain and protect individual doses of medication, typically in the form of pills or capsules.

How Is The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Mass Encoding, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Holograms, Forensic Markers, Tamper Evidence, Other Technologies

2) By Packaging Format: Bottles And Jars, Vials And Ampoules, Blisters, Trays, Pouches And Sachets, Other Packaging Formats

3) By End Use: Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Automotive, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Definition

Anti-counterfeit packaging refers to the method of assigning secure packaging to a product or using technologies to prevent imitation of the product.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global anti-counterfeit packaging market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on anti-counterfeit packaging market size, anti-counterfeit packaging market drivers and trends, anti-counterfeit packaging market major players and anti-counterfeit packaging market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

