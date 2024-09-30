Elevate Design + Build Announces Promotion of Randy Ramos to Vice President of Operations

Elevating The Homebuilding Experience

Elevate Design + Build, a top-ranked, Kansas City home builder, is pleased to announce the promotion of Randy Ramos to Vice President of Operations.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Design + Build, a top-ranked, family-owned home building company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Randy Ramos to the position of Vice President of Operations. In this new role, Randy will be responsible for overseeing the construction and internal pre-construction operations of the company.

Randy has been with Elevate Design + Build since 2020 and has consistently demonstrated superior construction knowledge and commitment to excellence in his work. He previously held the position of Director of Field Operations, where he was instrumental in driving quality and production timelines in the field.

“This promotion to VP of Operations is incredibly well-deserved, and we couldn't be more excited," said Angie Beerup, Owner. "Randy has earned my utmost respect through his exceptional leadership, profound industry knowledge and consistently driving both quality and timelines in the field. He is an invaluable asset to our team, and we're confident he will continue to excel in this new role."

“Randy has been an integral part of Elevate Design + Build as we have grown quickly over the past 7 years.” Said Sean Flandermeyer, Owner. “His calm and persistent demeanor is ever present as he guides a large amount of work across our companies. Randy's great relationships, exceptional construction knowledge, and passion for the vision that we have at Elevate is uncanny. He will be the engine that continues to push us forward as we focus on elevating the homebuilding experience for our customer's, financial partners, and trade partners.”

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Randy is known for his leadership in the community. He volunteers his time as a committee member at Olathe Technical Center in the Construction Trades Program. He looks forward to volunteering his time at Ray-Pec LEAD Center in their Carpentry Program. He is actively involved in his church serving as Volunteer Youth Leader. Randy holds a Bachelor of Science Technology and Industrial Supervision degree with Manufacturing Emphasis from the University of Houston.

"I am excited to take on this new challenge and continue contributing to the success of the Elevate Companies," said Randy Ramos. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to drive growth and innovation in this new capacity."

