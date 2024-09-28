Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Activation of Florida Disaster Fund in Response to Hurricane Helene

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. The fund is a component of the Volunteer Florida Foundation and supports recovery initiatives including Activate Hope.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with the public sector, private sector, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities.

Donations made to the Disaster Fund are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by visiting FloridaDisasterFund.org, or by mail to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Serving as the emergency response arm for the Hope Florida initiative, Activate Hope pulls together the private sector, nonprofits, and government resources to help Floridians get back on their feet following disaster. Activate Hope is currently helping to connect Floridians with food, household goods, home repairs, and resources following Hurricane Helene.

Volunteer Florida is the state’s lead agency for volunteerism and community service. Established in 1994 as the Florida Commission on Community Service, Volunteer Florida promotes volunteerism and community service throughout the state, administers national service programs, and coordinates disaster recovery efforts in impacted communities.