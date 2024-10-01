Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.28 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 4.5%

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Size, Insights Forecast, Growth, Trends 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.26 billion in 2023 to $8.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to hypertension epidemic, clinical efficacy, cardiovascular disease burden, renal protection, clinical guidelines, ARBs as first-line treatment, cost-effectiveness.

The angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to precision medicine approaches, focus on combination therapies, global expansion of market, biomarker-based treatment strategies, government initiatives, increased awareness of hypertension.

The increasing chronic kidney diseases is expected to propel the growth of the angiotensin receptor blockers market going forward. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a long-term condition characterized by the gradual loss of kidney function over time. Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are used in the management of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) by lowering blood pressure, provide renal protection, to manage diabetic nephropathy, and in cardiovascular complications.

Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Lupin Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Movianto, Clinical Trial Logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Bayer AG, Abbvie Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim Ltd., Astellas Pharma.

Major market players operating on angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products and getting its approvals to strengthen their position in the market. Vericiguat is a medication used in the treatment of heart failure. It is a soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, and it is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death.

1) By Product: Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Azilsartan, Olmesartan

2) By Application: Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) are medications that dilate (widen) blood vessels and are used to treat conditions such as high blood pressure (hypertension), heart failure, and kidney disease in people with diabetes. Angiotensin is a chemical in the body that causes blood vessels to constrict. This constriction can raise the blood pressure and make the heart work harder.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market size, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market drivers and trends, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market major players and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

