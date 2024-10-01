3D Sensor Global Market 2024 To Reach $10.6 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 25.0%

3D Sensor Global Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

3D Sensor Global Market Size, Analysis, Trends, and Strategies 2024–2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3D sensor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.43 billion in 2023 to $4.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer electronics demand, automotive safety features, medical imaging, industrial automation, security and surveillance, smart home applications.

The 3D sensor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare innovations, rise in e-commerce, environmental monitoring, precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles development, smart cities initiatives.

The increasing demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the 3D sensor market going forward. A smartphone is a handheld phone with an embedded computer and other features not associated with telephones. It has an operating system, supports online surfing, and can run software programs. 3D sensors in smartphones are used for a variety of applications, including face recognition utilizing three-dimensional data, accurate augmented reality, photo enhancement for better background blur, and more accurate autofocus, and calibration, and hence increase in the use of smartphones is boosting the demand for 3D sensors.

Key players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., PMD Technologies AG, Sony Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Intel Corporation, LMI Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Occipital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Sick AG, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Finisar Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Leuze Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Softkinetic Systems S.A., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics NV, AMS AG, XYZ Interactive Technologies Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Velodyne Lidar Inc., Quanergy Systems Inc., FARO Technologies Inc., KandaoVR Inc., Mantis Vision Ltd., Orbbec 3D Technology International Inc., Stereolabs Inc., Vayyar Imaging Ltd., Zivid AS, Photoneo s.r.o., Luminar Technologies Inc., RealWear Inc., Xsens B.V., Creaform Inc.

Major companies operating in the 3D sensors market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as 3D ultrasonic echolocation sensors, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A 3D ultrasonic echolocation sensor is a device that uses sound waves to measure the distance to objects and creates a 3D map of its surroundings.

1) By Type: Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Accelerometers, Other Types

2) By Technology: Stereo Vision, Structured Light, Time Of Flight, Ultrasound, Other Technologies

3) By Connectivity: Wireless, Wired

4) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Industrial Robotics, Entertainment, Automotive, Security And Surveillance, Other End-User Industries

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Three-dimensional (3D) sensors are devices that electrically measure length, breadth, and depth and use this information to enhance the interfaces between humans, technologies, and the world. 3D sensing technology enables machines to view people and objects in a realistic, substantial manner by utilizing near-infrared light reflection, geometric concepts, photography, and advanced processing power.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global 3D sensor market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The 3D Sensor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 3D sensor market size, 3D sensor market drivers and trends, 3D sensor market major players and 3D sensor market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

