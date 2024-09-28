President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Tennessee

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Tennessee to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Helene beginning Sept. 26 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support for Cocke, Hawkins and Washington counties.

Federal funding is available for emergency protective measures including direct federal assistance for Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Darryl L. Dragoo has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.