California Man Charged in Complaint Alleging He Injured Five People in Bomb Attack in Lobby of County Courthouse

A California man was charged today in a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed a bomb attack at a courthouse in Santa Maria, California, on Wednesday, in which at least five people were injured.

Nathaniel James McGuire, 20, of Santa Maria, is charged with maliciously damaging a building by means of explosive.

McGuire, who was arrested Wednesday shortly after the attack, is expected to make his initial appearance today in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

“This defendant will now face justice in federal court for his alleged attack that injured at least five people and struck fear across a county courthouse and an entire community,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Attacks on our public institutions and on public servants threaten the safety of our communities and the rule of law itself. Such attacks will not be tolerated by the Justice Department.”

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, on Sept. 25, McGuire entered a courthouse of Santa Barbara County Superior Court and threw a bag into the lobby. The bag exploded and McGuire left the courthouse on foot. The explosion injured at least five people who were present at the courthouse at that time.

Shortly thereafter, McGuire was apprehended and detained by law enforcement officials as he was trying to access a red Ford Mustang car parked outside the building. McGuire allegedly yelled that the government had taken his guns and that everyone needed to fight, rise up, and rebel.

Inside the car, a deputy saw ammunition, a flare gun, and a box of fireworks. A search of the car revealed a shotgun, a rifle, more ammunition, a suspected bomb, and 10 Molotov cocktails. Law enforcement later rendered the bomb safe.

A search of McGuire’s residence revealed an empty can with nails glued to the outside, a duffel bag containing matches, black powder, used and unused fireworks, and papers that appeared to be recipes for explosive material.

“This defendant’s alleged misconduct was chilling,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for Central District of California. “Not only did he injure five people and traumatize many more, but he possessed a cache of weapons that would have allowed him to wreak even greater destruction had he not been stopped. Attacks on our courts, law enforcement officers, and other public servants are unacceptable, and it is critical that those who carry out such assaults be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

“The idea of intentionally setting off an explosive device to do harm and avoid justice in the process shocks the conscience,” said Assistant Director in Charge Akil Davis of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office. “Make no mistake, we are committed to holding McGuire accountable for this blatant act of violence. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.”

“This was a shocking and unprecedented crime in our county, but, in spite of its audacity, the security of the Santa Maria courthouse was maintained,” said Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County. “The suspect was swiftly apprehended by a court security officer, a sheriff’s deputy, two California Highway Patrol officers, and a district attorney’s investigator; we are proud of their resolute actions that almost certainly prevented further violence. We are also grateful for the substantial investigative assistance that has been provided by our colleagues with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and from U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada and his office.”

If convicted, McGuire faces a mandatory minimum penalty of seven years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Takla and Kathrynne N. Seiden for the Central District of California are prosecuting this case with substantial assistance from Trial Attorney Patrick Cashman of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

A complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.