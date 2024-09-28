PHILIPPINES, September 28 - Press Release

September 28, 2024 Gatchalian pushes for math and science high schools; regional science high school in Catbalogan inaugurated To ensure the development of a solid workforce of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated his proposal to establish public math and science high schools in all provinces nationwide. Gatchalian graced the inauguration ceremony and blessing of the new Eastern Visayas Regional Science High School campus in Catbalogan City, Samar on September 28, 2024. The lawmaker donated P79.5 million for the construction of campus buildings. He also joined Samar Governor Sharee Tan in the initial distribution of 32 television sets at Samar National School, part of a total of 90 TV sets to be distributed overall. "Isinusulong natin ang pagkakaroon ng mga pampublikong math and science high schools sa lahat ng mga probinsya, lalo na't mahalaga ang papel ng agham at matematika sa pagsulong ng inobasyon sa ating bansa. Kasabay nito, mahalagang tiyakin din natin na bawat public math and science high school sa ating bansa ay may sapat na mga kagamitan at pasilidad para sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Under the 19th Congress, Gatchalian filed the Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act (Senate Bill No. 476), mandating provinces without at least one public math and science high school to establish one in their provincial capitals. To establish these schools, these provinces should work with the Department of Education (DepEd). These public math and science high schools shall implement a six-year integrated junior-senior high school curriculum focused on advanced science, mathematics, and technology subjects under the guidance of the DepEd and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Graduates of these public math and science high schools are required to enroll in a four- or five-year Bachelor's degree in Science program at an accredited college or university. Math and science high school sa bawat probinsya isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang matiyak ang pagkakaroon ng sapat na bilang ng mga science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professionals sa bansa, binigyang diin ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang panukala sa pagkakaroon ng pampublikong math and science high school sa lahat ng probinsya sa bansa. Dumalo si Gatchalian sa inauguration ceremony at blessing ng bagong Eastern Visayas Regional Science High School campus sa Catbalogan City, Samar ngayong Setyembre 28. Nagbigay ng P79.5 milyong donasyon ang senador para sa pagpapatayo ng mga gusali sa campus. Sinamahan niya rin si Governor Sharee Tan sa inisyal na pamamahagi ng 32 television sets sa Samar National School, bahagi ng kabuuang 90 TV sets na ipapamahagi. "Isinusulong natin ang pagkakaroon ng mga pampublikong math and science high schools sa lahat ng mga probinsya, lalo na't mahalaga ang papel ng agham at matematika sa pagsulong ng inobasyon sa ating bansa. Kasabay nito, mahalagang tiyakin din natin na bawat public math and science high school sa ating bansa ay may sapat na mga kagamitan at pasilidad para sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Sa ilalim ng 19th Congress, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act (Senate Bill No. 476), kung saan imamandato sa mga probinsyang wala pang pampublikong math and science high school na magpatayo ng isa. Upang magawa ito, kinakailangang makipagtulungan ng mga probinsya sa Department of Education (DepEd). Magpapatupad ang mga paaralang ito ng six-year integrated junior-senior high school curriculum na nakatutok sa mga advanced na subject sa science, mathematics, at technology sa ilalim ng paggabay ng DepEd at Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Para naman sa mga magtatapos sa mga public math and science high schools na ito, kinakailangan nilang mag-enroll sa isang apat na taon o limang taong Bachelor's degree in Science na programa sa isang accredited na kolehiyo o pamantasan.

