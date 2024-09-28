Alternating Lane Closures on Apple Harvest Drive, in Berkeley County, Beginning Sunday, September 29, 2024

Page Content

There will be alternating lane closures on eastbound and westbound Apple Harvest Drive, WV 45, in Berkeley County, from US 11 to Foxcroft Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Sunday, September 29, 2024, through Friday, October 4, 2024, to allow for the installation of pipe and road widening. Motorists should allow extra time while traveling in this area and travel with caution through the work zone. This work is being performed at night to lower the impact on traffic. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​

