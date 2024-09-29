FOWPAL Co-organizes World Leader Summit of Love and Peace in New York

The 2024 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace themed “Fostering Peace: Conscience, Love, and Hope in Action” takes place in New York on September 23. Cellou Dalein Diallo, former Prime Minister of Guinea, is posed to ring the Bell of World Peace and Love to convey his kind wishes for the world. Dr. Tapugao Falefou, Tuvalu's Ambassador to the United Nations, is posed to ring the Bell. He expressed his wish: "It is my wish that people of all race, nations, and color live in harmony, peace, and love." From left, Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, former President of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL; and Cellou Dalein Diallo, former Prime Minister of Guinea, endorse the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope. Hugues Sanon, special envoy for international relations to the UN for COJEP, left, presents Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze with an award recognizing his years of humanitarian service.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), the UN ECOSOC-accredited NGO Association of World Citizens, and Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy co-organized two sessions of the World Leader Summit of Love and Peace on September 23 in New York. Themed “Fostering Peace: Conscience, Love, and Hope in Action,” the event brought together prominent leaders, including former Prime Minister of Guinea Cellou Dalein Diallo, former President of Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, Nigeria's Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Ambassador of Kiribati to the UN Teburoro Tito, Ambassador of Tuvalu to the UN Tapugao Falefou, and USDA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Penny Brown Reynolds. The summit featured a Bell of World Peace and Love ceremony, during which seven distinguished leaders rang the Bell and made wishes for peace, generating powerful positive energy for the world.Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL and leader of Tai Ji Men, delivered welcome remarks, highlighting the importance of conscience, hope, and action: “In response to the theme of the United Nations General Assembly this year ‘Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations,’ I would like to emphasize once again: Conscience inspires action, and actions of conscience will unite more positive forces to change the course of the world. The bridge connecting these is our power of hope; the stronger the hope, the greater the action. And what constantly corrects the direction of our actions is ‘conscience.’”In 2022, Dr. Hong issued the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, designating September 23 as World Day of the Power of Hope, urging global citizens to act with conscience and the power of hope for themselves, for others, and for global safety and sustainability, allowing the positive energy of the universe to lead the Earth towards the path of sustainable development. He mentioned that every kind action, no matter how big or small, can have a positive impact on the world. He encourages everyone to always think good thoughts and take positive actions to realize the aspirations for peace.At the summit, Hugues Sanon, special envoy for international relations to the UN for COJEP, presented Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze with an award recognizing his years of humanitarian service, dedicated to promoting peace, raising awareness, advocating for human rights, and standing against social injustice and violations of religious freedom.Cellou Dalein Diallo, former Prime Minister of Guinea, noted that even in countries without war, peace is often absent, with many people suffering from injustice and human rights violations. While expressing his hope for the success of efforts to promote peace, security, love, and justice, he extended a heartfelt wish for peace to all those suffering in war-torn regions. With this blessing, he rang the Bell of World Peace and Love.Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, rang the Bell and stated, “I wish for progress in Africa where all the action plans for helping and supporting us will be changed to suit and make impact on us with this peace will rain in the world.”Dr. Tapugao Falefou, Tuvalu's Ambassador to the United Nations, addressed the Summit, emphasizing that the power of love and peace remains the most transformative force for change. He highlighted that the Declaration of World Day of the Power of Hope, issued by Dr. Hong in 2022, serves as a beacon of hope for humanity. The fact that individuals from 168 countries have signed the declaration, he noted, reflects a global yearning for a peaceful and sustainable world.Ambassador Falefou emphasized that the declaration embodies the shared aspiration for all people to live with dignity and respect. He expressed hope that leaders will listen with empathy, speak from the heart, and act with courage. When ringing the Bell of World Peace and Love, he expressed his wish: "It is my wish that people of all race, nations, and color live in harmony, peace, and love."Bamidele Abiodun, First Lady of Ogun State of Nigeria, rang the Bell and remarked “I desire peace for our entire nation Nigeria, starting from our children to our women.”Kitoko Gata Ngoulou, Ambassador of Chad to the U.S., rang the Bell and stated, “I wish more peace and love to the world, especially countries that are currently struggling with conflict that is affecting humanity.”Dr. Penny Brown Reynolds, USDA Deputy Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, rang the Bell and stated, “I wish for a world where love is stronger than hate. I wish for a world where every person, every community chooses peace over conflict. I wish for a world that builds a future where we embrace our shared humanity.”Wisnique Panier, Minister Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of Haiti to the UN, emphasized three key points in his speech. First, he highlighted the power of consciousness as a catalyst for change, stating that true peace begins within each individual. For diplomatic leaders and global citizens, peace is not merely the absence of conflict but is reflected through action that upholds social justice, respects human rights, and includes every voice, particularly the most marginalized.Second, he underscored that love is the driving force behind international solidarity, transcending all borders. Finally, he spoke of the importance of hope, urging everyone to commit to peace in every country, community, and individual, building a world where love and hope triumph over division and violence.New York State Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman rang the Bell and expressed her wish to “end the cycle of generational trauma in our communities through equitable resources, peace, love, unity, and hope.”September 23 marks the World Day of the Power of Hope, a day proclaimed by Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, and also the celebration of the second anniversary of "Dr. Hong's Night." In 2022, Johnny Ford, alongside United Churches Chair Bobby Hunter, presented a citation to Dr. Hong on behalf of New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams, recognizing Dr. Hong's commitment to the values of peace and love cherished by the people of New York and beyond. As President of the World Conference of Mayors, Johnny Ford also declared September 23, 2022, as "Dr. Hong Tao-Tze Night" in New York City and other cities worldwide.Speaking at the end of the 2024 World Leader Summit of Love and Peace, Johnny Ford mentioned how honored he was to work with Dr. Hong to promote love and peace, describing it as a full power train that stops in more than 100 countries around the world to spread peace and love. He emphasized that the world is now challenged by violence and war, and called on everyone to join hands to promote peace and love.To date, a total of 583 influential leaders in 150 nations have rung the Bell, including 72 heads of state and government and 15 Nobel Peace Prize laureates.Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy showcased a graceful Purple Phoenix Dance, symbolizing ancient Eastern creatures bringing compassion and kindness to the world. Additionally, a martial arts performance highlighted the chivalrous spirit of warriors and heroines, with the formation's movements reflecting unity, cooperation, and the commitment to protecting love and peace.

