FEMA, the Federal Interagency, Private and Nonprofit Partners Continue to Support Hurricane Helene Response Efforts

President Biden approved South Carolina’s request for an emergency declaration yesterday, enabling FEMA to provide federal resources to the state for emergency protective measures like reimbursement to keep people safe and aid initial response and recovery efforts.

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is coordinating a whole of community response to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene while preparing for additional impacts as the storm travels North. Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida overnight as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, causing major damage and leaving more than 4 million homes without power. Tropical Storm Helene is now posing a significant flood threat in several states with heavy rain continuing. FEMA continues supporting immediate response efforts in the area as Administrator Deanne Criswell travels to Florida to survey damage alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other government officials.

As the storm continues inland, FEMA urges people in its path to heed the warnings of local officials, evacuate immediately if told to do so and check on neighbors if conditions allow. People further inland should also take immediate action to protect themselves as the storm approaches, bringing damaging winds over portions of Georgia and the Carolinas today. People in these areas should be prepared for the possibility of long-duration power outages.

Additionally, potentially life-threatening flash flooding is expected across portions of Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Numerous significant landslides are expected in steep terrain across the southern Appalachians. The threat of tornadoes continues in the region.

Storm Safety Tips

Residents in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina can find a list of state, tribal and local resources such as evacuation, shelter and important storm updates on FEMA.gov.

Stay out of floodwater. Walking, swimming or driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain hazards such as wild or stray animals, human and livestock waste and chemicals that can lead to illness. Never drive through flood water. Turn Around. Don’t Drown™.

Have several ways to receive alerts. People in areas along Florida’s Panhandle, west coast and into Alabama and Georgia should follow the forecast carefully and instructions of state and local officials by monitoring local radio or television stations for updated emergency information. Sign up for community alerts in your area and be aware of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), which require no sign up. You can also download the free FEMA App available in English and Spanish languages to receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area.

Power outage and generator safety. If you lose power, use only flashlights or battery-powered lanterns for emergency lighting. If using a generator, remember to always use them outdoors and keep it at least 20 feet from doors and windows. Additionally, make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.

Responding to Hurricane Helene is a Whole-of-Government and Community Effort

The federal interagency response efforts remain focused on providing lifesaving and life-sustaining measures. More than a dozen federal agencies and departments have been mobilized to assist state, local, tribal, nonprofit and private sector partners to help people of the Southeast from the effects of Hurricane Helene.