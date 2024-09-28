Hong Kong Social Enterprise Rhys Workshop participated in International Home Care and Rehabilitation Exhibition (H.C.R.) for the first time promoting healthy clothing for the elderly and disabled people

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhys Workshop Ltd, Hong Kong social enterprise & garment manufacturer, will participate in International Home Care and Rehabilitation Exhibition (H.C.R.) in Tokyo, from October 2-4, 2024, with the aim of introducing two barrier-free clothing designs, The Boundless scarf and medical storage bag to the elderly and disabled people in Japan. The products benefit the welfare of the needy with Hong Kong people's creativity.







Rhys participated in H.C.R. (International Home Care & Rehabilitation Exhibition), which is the largest international exhibition in Asia, gathering welfare equipment from all over the world, from handmade aids to cutting-edge technologies.

Rhys was founded in 2018, is a Hong Kong social enterprise garment factory, their founder, Mrs Keung engaged in high-end garment production for more than 30 years, inspired by the touching experience of people with disabilities and the personal experience of her elderly mother who went to an elderly home to become a caregiver, thorough understanding of the unique design of clothing on the elderly and caregiver's life convenience, determined to use more than 30 years of professional craftsmanship as a respect and care of the needy. Her daughter Mimi Keung, design director, who graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a degree in fashion design. She has been making use of her expertise to break through the flat and boring image of barrier-free clothing, and make it fashionable so that the needy can also wear nice clothes and enjoy a dignified life.

Boundless collection based on the concept of love and inclusion, integrating functionality into fashion, building an inclusive life, and convincing the public that clothing design has the power to change lives and mindsets! Rhys created “barrier-free clothing” with a “full-open” design, which allows carers to change clothes for the physically challenged in a simple and convenient manner, relieving the pressure of caring for the elderly, and minimizing the risk of injuries to both parties during the process of changing clothes. As for the medical storage bag is designed because some people have the need to use special medical devices, but feel that it is not too elegant, so the design of this medical pouch is just the right size.



Rhys official website: https://rhyshk.com/

Contact: +852 54686849 / info@rhyshk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/319ed67c-fd99-4d4f-9013-670aab89f635

Rhys Workshop Ltd Rhys Workshop Ltd, Hong Kong social enterprise & garment manufacturer, will participate in International Home Care and Rehabilitation Exhibition in Tokyo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.