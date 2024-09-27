Attorney General Bonta’s Sponsored Bill to Reduce Black Maternal Mortality Through Implicit Bias Training Signed into Law

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement in response to the Governor signing Assembly Bill (AB) 2319, which aims to reduce the alarming and disproportionate maternal mortality rate of Black women and other pregnant persons of color by ensuring successful implementation of Senate Bill 464 (SB 464) (Mitchell), the California Dignity in Pregnancy and Childbirth Act of 2019 (Act). AB 2319 is co-sponsored by the Attorney General and authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson, (D-Suisun City), Dr. Akilah Weber (D-La Mesa), and the California Legislative Black Caucus.

“It is painfully clear that we are not doing nearly enough for our nation’s mothers and children, especially those of color, as our country has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries,” said Attorney General Bonta. “No mother should ever have to fear for their health or the well-being of their child. Today’s law will take important steps to continue tackling maternal mortality head-on in California by making significant strides in changing a healthcare system rooted in institutional racism through transparency and accountability. I am deeply grateful to Assemblymembers Wilson and Weber, the entire Black Caucus, and the bill’s co-sponsors, for working with us and their commitment to fighting for equitable healthcare for all Californians.”

“When giving birth, individuals are asked to listen to their bodies and to share that information with the medical professionals caring for them,” said Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber. “Unfortunately, concerns surrounding discomfort or pain are not taken as seriously when they are made by persons of color, specifically black persons. We have lost too many individuals during the process of bringing life into this world – deaths that were avoidable. AB 2319 ensures that when a pregnant person speaks up, that message is heard by all staff providing perinatal care.”

"I am deeply grateful to Governor Newsom for signing AB 2319, a bill that will help save lives by addressing the alarming racial disparities in maternal healthcare outcomes,” said Assemblymember Lori Wilson. “I also want to thank Attorney General Rob Bonta for his commitment to ensuring compliance and transparency, and my colleague, Assemblymember Akilah Weber, for her leadership and unwavering partnership in advancing this legislation. As a priority for both the California Legislative Black Caucus and the Women's Caucus, this bill represents a critical step forward in ensuring that all people, regardless of their race or identity, receive equitable and unbiased care. Together, we are making real progress in protecting the health and well-being of mothers and babies across our state."

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world — a burden disproportionately borne by communities of color, especially Black women. In California in particular, Black women make up 5% of those pregnant but account for 21% of the total pregnancy-related deaths. This disparity exists across all income levels. Evidence suggests one key cause of this disparity is the implicit bias of healthcare providers. A provider’s level of bias, whether conscious or unconscious, can influence their interactions with patients and their diagnoses and treatment of the patient’s pain, and can undermine patients’ trust and engagement in care.

Today’s legislation will build on the California Department of Justice’s efforts to ensure and better equip healthcare facilities to come into full compliance with the Act, which requires hospitals and clinics to conduct evidence-based implicit bias training for all health professionals who provide care during a patient’s pregnancy, childbirth, and immediate postpartum period. In February 12, 2024, the Attorney General, alongside members of the California Legislative Black Caucus, held a press conference to highlight the significant importance of this legislation.

The text of the legislation is available here.