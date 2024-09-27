Oregon State Parks to increase camping, parking and reservation fees for 2025

SALEM, Oregon— Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is increasing its camping, parking and reservation fees to keep pace with the rising cost of utilities, operations and maintenance.

Most of the increases range from $2 to $5 depending on the fee.

The park system has experienced record visitation as well as the impacts of rising costs and inflation. Utility costs for example have increased by 28% over the last 4 years, but most fees have remained the same. Depending on the fee, the last increase was anywhere from seven to 15 years ago for base fees.

“We know that raising fees by any amount can be challenging for visitors, and we don’t make this decision lightly. We try to keep costs and fees as low as possible to minimize the impact while still fulfilling our commitment to stewardship and recreation,” said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption.

Oct. 15, 2024:

OPRD will increase its base camping fees for the first time since 2017. The increase applies to all camping reservations for 2025. Starting on October 15, 2024, all reservations made for 2025 stays will include the fee increase.

Increases in base rate by site type:

$2 increase for misc. sites (includes teepees, meeting halls and other facilities)

$3 increase for tent sites (includes horse tent sites, horse group sites, group tent) and primitive sites (includes overflow, fly-in and walk-to-sites)

$4 increase for RV sites (includes full hookup, electrical, horse RV and group RV sites)

$5 increase for cabins and yurts (includes rustic, mini, totem, and deluxe sites)

(Seasonal rate increases were adopted in 2020. The seasonal adjustments will be added to the new base rates. As in previous years, summer rates are $2 more for tent sites, $3 more for RV sites and $5 more for cabins/yurts.)

Jan. 1, 2025:

OPRD will increase its reservation fee from $8 to $10 per site starting Jan. 1, 2025. This fee has not been increased since 2010.

Daily parking permit fees will increase from $5 to $10 at the 25 parks that charge a fee for day-use parking. Parking permit fees were last increased in 2009. The annual parking permit and the two-year permit fees remain the same at $30 for the annual permit and $50 for the two-year permit.

July 1, 2025:

OPRD will expand the 25% out-of-state surcharge for RV campsites (required by state law) to all site types for out-of-state campers .

surcharge for RV campsites (required by state law) to all site types for . New camping rate ranges replace the existing ones. These ranges set the lowest and highest fees that OPRD can charge over time. It gives OPRD’s director the ability to change fees in the future as needed. The last rate range update was adopted in 2018.

OPRD has three main sources of funding: a little less than half comes from constitutionally dedicated lottery funds, about 15% comes from recreational vehicle license plate fees and roughly 35% comes from park fees from visitors. OPRD is not funded by taxes.

OPRD does offer a few resources and programs to help increase access to Oregon State Parks.

Next month, OPRD will open public comment on a proposal designed to give OPRD’s director more flexibility to decide which parks charge for day-use parking. The proposal would require day-use parking permits at all parks unless otherwise noted. The director would have the authority to waive the permit requirement as needed. There are no plans to charge at all parks, and OPRD would consider any changes carefully.

OPRD will continue to explore options in the future that reduce cost as a barrier while earning needed revenue to maintain our parks and manage congestion.