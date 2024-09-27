Statement on Memorandum of Understanding Related to Antitrust Review of Labor Issues in Merger Investigations

The Federal Trade Commission has notified the other parties that it will withdraw from a Memorandum of Understanding with federal labor agencies related to merger investigations. The agency will continue to closely scrutinize all issues related to mergers, including potential impacts on labor, in accordance with its merger guidelines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.