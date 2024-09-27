City of Boston Hosts Deployables Day to Showcase Flood Protection and Preparedness

BOSTON – Friday, September 27, 2024 - Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the City of Boston’s first Deployables Day, a citywide training and demonstration exercise focused on temporary flood protection and preparedness. The event is part of the City’s commitment to enhancing coastal resilience and ensuring that Boston is prepared to combat the increasing threat of flooding due to climate change and rising sea levels.

“As a coastal city, Boston offers unique benefits to our residents, but on days with extreme weather, we’re reminded that being a coastal city poses many challenges–especially in the face of climate change,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Extreme weather events like hurricanes and flooding are becoming more intense and more frequent. The City’s priority is to ensure that our residents, neighborhoods, businesses and infrastructure are safe today and in the future. Deployables Day is one more step in building the resilient Boston we need.”

The event featured a resource fair at City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall, where residents and businesses were able to explore deployable flood barriers, learn about flood solutions tailored to Boston’s neighborhoods, and gather resources for individual and community emergency preparedness. Throughout the day, buildings along the coast also participated in practice installations of deployable flood barriers, demonstrating their effectiveness and the shared commitment to proactive measures in protecting vulnerable areas.

“Boston is among the most vulnerable cities in the country to flooding, and as sea levels rise, damaging floods will shift from a rare occurrence to a regular reality, if we do not act,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “Our goal is to build a city that not only responds to these challenges but is equipped to thrive despite them. Deployables Day is a key part of that effort, educating the public about flooding we could experience near-term and demonstrating available solutions to protect buildings and infrastructure today.”

As Boston now faces the realities of climate change, including the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, Deployables Day underscores the importance of preparing now to protect the city from possible storms. Just last week, Boston experienced sunny day flooding in parts of the city, underscoring the immediate need for preparedness. The event also aimed to share protocols and guidance for both public and private entities on when and how to deploy temporary flood protection measures. This announcement builds upon the recent creation of the Office of Climate Resilience, a centralized office working across the City and with private partners to develop and implement climate resilience projects to address coastal flooding, stormwater management, and extreme heat.

“I want to emphasize that climate resilience is a shared responsibility. We need partnerships between government, businesses, and the public to create solutions that are sustainable and equitable,” said Adrian Jordan, Chief of Emergency Preparedness. “No one is immune to the impacts of climate change, but by working together, we can ensure that no one is left behind.”

As part of National Emergency Preparedness Month, the City is also encouraging residents to take proactive steps to protect their homes and businesses from flooding and other climate-related events by accessing the resources shared during Deployables Day. In addition to the resource fair and practice installations, the City of Boston has placed signage in areas along the coast that showcase where the floodwaters may reach in an extreme storm. This temporary signage will be available for viewing over the next few weeks.

“As sea levels continue to rise, Boston is accelerating its focus on short and long term interventions to protect people and neighborhoods.” said Chris Osgood, Director of the Office of Climate Resilience. “The Deployables Day training exercise is one part of this work, complementing the significant investment in the longer-term, district-scale protections being designed for Boston’s coastline.”

"As a Councilor representing coastal communities, I know it’s crucial to take swift and proactive measures to protect our neighborhoods from the impacts of flooding. Deployables Day is demonstrating our commitment to coastal resilience and emergency preparedness. Together, we’re ensuring Boston is ready to face the challenges ahead while protecting our infrastructure," said District 1 City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata.

“Boston is taking crucial steps to address the growing risks posed by climate change, and Deployables Day exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking action needed to protect our communities, especially those most vulnerable to climate change,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. “EPA fully supports efforts like these that prioritize preparedness and resilience, particularly in coastal cities vulnerable to flooding. By working together at all levels—local, state, and federal, and with the private sector—we can ensure that Boston and other cities across New England are equipped to face the challenges of rising sea levels and extreme weather events.”

“This event underscores the unwavering commitment of the City of Boston and our entire region to prepare our communities for the pressing challenges of climate change,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “It showcases the power of collaboration among federal, state, and local partners, alongside the private sector, to forge innovative solutions that bolster our resilience. Together, we will empower our communities to adapt and thrive in the face of these critical challenges.”

"The MBTA is excited to partner with the City of Boston on this event and showcase flood protection measures that protect our transit tunnel system. These resilience measures avoid costly damage and ensure we can get service back up and running if service is disrupted by extreme weather," said MBTA Senior Director of Climate Policy and Planning Kat Eshel. "This work bolsters the T's goal of providing safe and reliable transportation for the many communities we serve."

“Tishman Speyer is proud to partner with the City of Boston on this critical initiative,” said Jessica Hughes, Managing Director of Tishman Speyer. “As a property owner with assets along the waterfront, we understand the importance of preparedness in the face of rising sea levels and extreme weather. Deployables Day offers an invaluable opportunity to test our flood protection systems and ensure we are doing everything possible to safeguard both our properties and the broader community. By investing in resilience today, we’re protecting Boston’s future.”

“Coordinating deployable floodwater barriers is the only short term solution to prevent our district from being flooded," said Marc Margulies of the Wharf District Council. "The Wharf District Council is committed to working with the City of Boston to make sure our neighbors are protected from near term climate impacts while implementing a longer-term, systemic approach that will also protect our people and infrastructure."

The City of Boston has completed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of Boston’s coastlines and has moved into implementation of critical projects across Boston. This includes completed projects such as McConnell Park in Dorchester, Martin’s Park on the Fort Point Channel, and Langone Park in the North End. It also includes more than a dozen additional projects that are in development, supported by a coastal resilience capital program prioritized by Mayor Wu that is the largest in the City’s history. As identified in the coastal resilience plans, deployable flood barriers are a potential solution for protecting the city in the short term while long-term infrastructure solutions are designed and implemented. Building owners who have deployable flood barriers can register them with the City here. To learn more about the event, the City’s flood resilience efforts, and how to stay safe, visit Boston.gov/Deployables-Day.

###