Ukraine: As a new school year begins, safety lessons about the dangers of explosive ordnance remain vital

The voices of Danylo and Maksym underscore the crucial role of education in mitigating the risks of explosive ordnance. The ICRC's multifaceted approach, which includes direct engagement with schools and lyceums, developing educational resources, and providing institutional support, aims to create a safer environment for the affected communities.

Additionally, the ICRC provides regular training to institutions such as the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) and works with the Ukrainian Red Cross to disseminate vital information about the dangers of landmines and explosive remnants of war within their communities.

As Ukraine's children embark on a new school year, the shadow of armed conflict looms large. Yet, amidst these challenges, there is also resilience, hope, and a collective effort to ensure that the armed conflict does not define these young lives.
 

