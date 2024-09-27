Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan, South Africa launch a global initiative to galvanise political commitment to international humanitarian law and call for a high-level meeting to uphold humanity in war in 2026

The Geneva Conventions protect victims of armed conflict. Universally ratified, they embody humanity's shared conscience, values that transcend borders and creeds. Since their adoption in 1949, they have contributed to protect the lives and dignity of millions. Yet, the suffering we witness today in armed conflicts around the world is proof that respect for and compliance with their most fundamental rules are not being upheld.

Considering this, it is imperative for the international community to reiterate its political commitment and support to uphold IHL, both in letter and in spirit, leading to an alleviation of the impact of conflicts, including on civilians and civilian objects. Otherwise, the world risks witnessing spiraling conflicts leading to unprecedented human, political, social, and economic costs.

The international community collectively bears the responsibility to abide by, uphold, and ensure accountability for these rules, reduce suffering, and work toward a peaceful future.

Stemming the tide demands urgent action. By launching this joint initiative together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), we express our steadfast commitment to strengthen the universal, uniform, and faithful application and implementation of IHL. As the reference organization working for the respect of IHL, the ICRC will set up working groups to engage in comprehensive consultations with States and experts to address ways of preventing IHL violations, promoting the increased protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, ensuring the safeguarding of healthcare services and medical staff, protecting humanitarian personnel, and addressing contemporary and emerging challenges.

Based on these consultations, the initiative will produce concrete and practical recommendations aimed at addressing these challenges, and for concrete action on the ground. The work shall culminate with a High-Level Meeting to Uphold Humanity in War in 2026.

This joint effort to strengthen IHL complements a renewed global focus on advancing an agenda for peace, reinforcing civilian protection, and strengthening global governance systems, thereby ensuring more effective international cooperation and protection for those affected by armed conflict.

We call on all High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to join this initiative to solidify sustained political will to ensure respect for, compliance with and implementation of IHL. We are driven by a unified goal: to use IHL as a guiding framework to reduce suffering and help steer armed conflicts toward peaceful resolution.