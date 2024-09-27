Stack Capital Group Inc. Announces Change of Independent Auditor

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc., (“Stack Capital” or the “Company”) (TSX:STCK) today announced that it has engaged MNP LLP as its independent auditor, replacing PwC LLP, effective as of September 27, 2024. The decision to change auditors was approved by the Audit Committee of Stack’s Board of Directors following a thorough evaluation process.



During the period of PwC LLP’s engagement, there were no disagreements on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures that, if not resolved to the satisfaction of PwC LLP, would have caused them to make reference to the matter in their reports.

About MNP LLP

MNP LLP is one of Canada's largest professional services firms, recognized for its deep expertise in audit, tax, and consulting services. With a strong presence across the country, MNP LLP serves a diverse range of industries, offering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of public and private companies. Known for their client-focused approach, MNP LLP combines technical proficiency with industry-specific knowledge, ensuring high-quality, reliable audits that adhere to the highest standards of accuracy and transparency. Their commitment to integrity and excellence has earned them a trusted reputation among clients and within the financial community.

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

Note on Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the change in auditors. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to various factors. Stack Capital Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com

