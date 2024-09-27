Submit Release
Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services Public Meeting to Take Place October 10

Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services will be hosting a public meeting on October 10, 2024, which will cover upcoming changes to qualifications for Rehabilitation Counselor positions and the Independent Living Program. 

Details are below. For any questions about the meeting, please contact Brandy McOmber at brandy.mcomber@iowa.gov

What: 

  • Iowa Vocational Rehabilitation Services Public Meeting

When: 

  • Thursday, October 10, 2024
  • 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Where

