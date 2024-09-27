Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Summer 2024

September 27, 2024

Ofc. Charles Faith holds the antlers of an illegally-harvested 19-point whitetail deer in Frederick County. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) issued various citations and made numerous arrests for violations of criminal and natural resource law this summer. Charges filed against individuals include overfishing, theft, weapons violations, spotlighting deer, various incidents at Maryland State Parks, and other crimes.

A 25-year-old Mt. Airy man pleaded guilty to hunting deer during a closed season for killing a 19-point non-typical buck with a rifle during the archery-only season in November 2023. The buck’s Boone and Crockett Club score – a recognized standard for white-tailed deer – was 169.

The man posted photos of the trophy buck to local social media groups after he harvested the animal, which officers later found to have been shot with a rifle. The individual was fined $1,000 for the charge of hunting during the closed season, while also being ordered to pay $5,000 restitution under Maryland’s Poaching Restitution Act. He was also ordered to serve 80 hours of community service.

K9 Jazz and an unregistered ‘ghost gun’ recovered in Rocks State Park. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers recovered an unregistered handgun and charged multiple individuals with weapons violations in Rocks State Park on July 7.

A 24-year-old male and two 18-year-old males from Middle River were charged with possession of a firearm without a serial number and other offenses after officers responded to a call for individuals drinking alcohol in a state park. Officers and K9 units recovered the “ghost gun” off the King and Queen Seat trail, while another handgun, ammunition, and knives were also confiscated by NRP.

Police charged a 43-year-old woman with possession of a weapon in a state park and possession of controlled substances after finding an individual at an illegal campsite in Susquehanna State Park on June 3.

After officers advised the woman that she was camping in a prohibited area, the individual admitted to possessing methamphetamine. Officers later found a sword and metal knuckles inside the tent. Three citations were issued, including a “must appear” violation for the drug charge.

A 25-year-old Churchville man pled guilty to possessing a rifle with a felony conviction and spotlighting, receiving a one-year jail term after officers investigated an incident in which the man shot a sika deer from a vehicle in Dorchester County in November 2023.

The individual was also ordered to 5 years supervised probation, $2,000 restitution under the Poaching Restitution Act, 80 hours of community service, and suspension of any hunting license/privilege for 5 years.

A 52-year-old Mount Savage man was charged with killing two timber rattlesnakes on July 20 after he posted the snake killing to a local Facebook page.

The man admitted to killing each snake with a rifle and a shovel and was cited with two charges of possession of a List C species, punishable by up to $1,500 per offense.

A 34-year-old Gaithersburg man was charged with possessing undersized fish when officers discovered 99 undersized croakers, three undersized weakfish, and one undersized red drum on his boat at the Bushwood Wharf boat ramp in St. Mary’s County on July 21.

The individual faces a maximum of $3,000 in fines and the revocation of his Maryland fishing licenses. All undersized fish were seized and returned to the water.

Multiple bushels of live blue crabs recovered in Cecil County. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

On August 4, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers assisted the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office with a search warrant to find stolen bushels of live blue crabs and commercial crab processing equipment.

Officers returned the bushels, seafood, and processing equipment to their rightful owners in Cecil County and Delaware.

On August 2, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers assisted the Maryland State Police and National Park Service with a reported domestic disturbance in Allegany County involving a man, a mother, and her young child.

Arriving officers located and identified the male subject, who fled the scene but was found and arrested following a search including aviation and K9 assistance.

The man was located nearly a mile from where initial contact was made, hiding along the banks of the Potomac River in thick brush. The individual was taken into custody where officers discovered he was wanted on extraditable warrants for grand theft auto, larceny, and probation violation in Florida.

Maryland State Police Aviation assists officers from NRP and other allied agencies for a individual involved in a domestic disturbance in Allegany County. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

A 38-year-old woman from Frostburg was charged with multiple narcotics violations, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license after she and another individual were approached by Natural Resources Police officers in Garrett County on August 8.

After refusing to exit the vehicle and resisting being handcuffed, the woman attempted to flee while officers tried to gain control of the vehicle. Once the driver was detained, multiple bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl were found, along with several needles, various credit cards, IDs, cell phones, and other paraphernalia.

The driver faces eight traffic charges, five controlled dangerous substance charges, and two charges for attempting to flee.

Three individuals – a 31-year-old woman from Gaithersburg, a 29-year-old man from Clinton, and a 30-year-old woman from Silver Spring – face multiple charges after a fight resulting in injuries that occurred in Greenbrier State Park on August 17.

Police were dispatched to a reported verbal altercation that turned physical. The arriving officers said the individuals had been drinking alcohol, were non-compliant, and failed to provide identification. Charges issued include disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest, possession of alcohol in a state park, and various others.