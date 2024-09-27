Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Lowe, & Rep. Travis Announce $4,445 in Technology Grants for Rhea Co. Public Libraries

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Adam Lowe, and State Rep. Ron Travis today announced Technology Grants totaling $4,445 for libraries in Rhea County. Specifically, Clyde W. Roddy Public Library will receive $3,848 to help cover the cost of laptops. Audrey Pack Memorial Library will receive $597 for a desktop, and barcode scanners.

“Libraries have always been central to the success of our communities,” said Sen. Lowe. “These grants not only sustain their status, but they equip our libraries to meet evolving demands within our growing community.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“These grants level the playing field for our local libraries, allowing them to continue serving as vital educational hubs,” said Rep. Travis. “Every resident in Rhea County must have an opportunity to learn and grow, and the upgrades provided by these funds ensure the necessary tools for brighter futures.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Lowe and Rep. Travis for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Lowe’s and Rep. Travis’s, partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###