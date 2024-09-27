MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 16, 2024, to Monday, September 23, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 16, 2024, through Monday, September 23, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 34 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 16, 2024

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jamir Mekhi Harrison, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-142-821

A Walther PPKS 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 24-143-105

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 27th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-143-146

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-143-862

A Ruger 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of G Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-143-890

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Davon Sargent, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Resisting Arrest while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-143-894

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Raymond Andre Stewart, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 24-143-907

A .556 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Myles Lee Betterton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-143-908

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marvin Shavandrew Grant, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-144-051

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

A Fie Titan .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Eye Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Deon Terrell Thaxton, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-144-080

A North American Arms .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2200 block of 33rd Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-144-262

A “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-144-300

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Nyasar Dayon Childs, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Anthony Pickett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Bench Warrant, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-144-408

Thursday, September 19, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-144-650

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Michael Edward Thomas, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-145-078

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-145-131

A Taurus PT-111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Mikail Bond, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-145-165

Friday, September 20, 2024

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-145-389