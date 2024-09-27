Hurricane Helene Continues to Bring Heavy Rain and Life-Threatening Flooding to Western NC

Governor Roy Cooper and state leaders continue to urge North Carolina residents to monitor dangerous conditions from Hurricane Helene, stay off roads in the western part of the state except in cases of emergency and listen to local officials.

Conditions across the foothills and mountains continued to deteriorate overnight and during the morning. Hurricane Helene has brought significant rainfall, strong winds, damaging debris flows and riverine flooding. Western North Carolina has received heavy rain that has caused widespread power outages and life-threatening flash flooding across the mountains. More than a foot of rain has fallen across much of western North Carolina with the highest reported total of 29.5 inches in Busick Raws, in Yancey County.

“For western North Carolina, do not travel unless there is an emergency,” said Governor Cooper. “Because conditions are worsening, people in western North Carolina should consider all roads closed unless you are seeking higher ground. I urge people to stay informed and listen to local emergency response officials.”

Since Gov. Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday there are continuing efforts to mobilize critical state resources across the state. The State Emergency Response Team has deployed equipment, personnel and resources to support impacted communities, including North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Teams and Urban Search and Rescue Teams, as well as more than 358 North Carolina National Guard soldiers.

More than 359 North Carolina roads have been reported closed in Western North Carolina and the NC Department of Transportation is working to respond to closures and damage.

More than thirty North Carolina Swift Water Teams along with teams from seven additional states are currently engaged in response and have reported more than 100 rescues so far. There are increasing numbers of flash flood emergencies across the mountains with significant flooding occurring in many areas. Currently 18 shelters have opened in impacted counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is advising residents in Western North Carolina to shelter in place. All roads in Western North Carolina should be considered closed. Unless you are seeking higher ground, motorists should not travel in this area. People should not attempt to drive through standing water and must respect barricades and road closure signs.

North Carolina residents are advised to stay aware and to take the actions directed by local officials to protect lives.

For more information visit ReadyNC.gov, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information.





###

