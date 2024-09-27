ACHC BREAKING NEWS: BFA Law Announces that it has Commenced an Investigation into Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. and Urges Investors that Lost Money to Contact the Firm (NASDAQ:ACHC)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



Why Did Acadia Healthcare’s Stock Drop?

Acadia is one of the largest for-profit chains of psychiatric hospitals in the United States.

On September 27, 2024, Acadia disclosed that it received a request for information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, and that it expects similar requests from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to the company’s patient admissions, as well as its length of stay and billing practices. Acadia’s disclosure came one day after the U.S. Justice Department announced that Acadia had agreed to pay $19.85 million to settle allegations that between 2014 and 2017, the company knowingly submitted false claims for payment to Medicare and Medicaid for inpatient behavioral services that were not medically necessary, admitted patients ineligible for treatment, and failed to properly discharge patients when they no longer needed treatment. Additionally, on September 1, 2024, The New York Times published an investigative report which found that many of the illicit practices Acadia engaged in between 2014 and 2017 continue to this day.

The news has caused a precipitous decline in the price of Acadia stock. During morning trading on September 27, 2024, the price of Acadia stock declined more than 17%.

