Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The video-as-a-service (VaaS) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.57 billion in 2023 to $5.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased use of mobile devices, security and compliance requirements, rise in remote work, globalization of businesses, cost savings and scalability, improved internet connectivity.

The video-as-a-service (VaaS) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid work models, vertical-specific solutions, increased focus on user experience, green initiatives and sustainability, customization and API development.

Growth Driver Of The Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Market

The increase in number of internet users worldwide is expected to propel the video-as-a-service (VaaS) market. Internet users are those who actively participate in online communities or on the Internet. The Internet is a vast network of computer networks that provides access to information resources over a variety of private, public, commercial, academic, and governmental networks. Video-as-a-service (VaaS) helps internet users with live streaming, home security, video on demand, and other tools that improve professional and personal interactions.

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp, BlueJeans Network Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, LogMeIn Inc., Lifesize Inc., Adobe Inc., Arkadin SAS, AT&T Inc., BroadSoft Inc., BT Group PLC, Fuze Inc., InterCall, Kaltura Inc., Level 3 Communications LLC, Orange SA, Polycom Inc., Premiere Global Services Inc., RingCentral Inc., StarLeaf Ltd., Tata Communications Ltd., Vidyo Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, West Corporation, ZTE Corporation, GoToMeeting by LogMeIn Inc.

Major companies operating in the video-as-a-service (VaaS) market are focused on developing innovative tools such as video and communication tools for dealership service departments to expand their customer base and gain a competitive advantage. video and communication tool is designed for dealership service departments, enabling service technicians to record high-definition videos of vehicle inspections and communicate directly with customers, all while ensuring compliance with manufacturer requirements and offering real-time analytics for enhanced efficiency.

1) By Type: Managed Services, Broadcasting Video Communication, Video Conferencing, Video Content Management, Real-Time Video Monitoring, Professional Services, Consulting, System Integration, Support And Maintenance

2) By Deployment Model: Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Applications: Corporate Communications, Training And Development, Marketing And Client Engagement

5) By Industrial Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) & Telecom, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Education, Media And Entertainment, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Other Industrial Vertical

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Video-as-a-service (VaaS) refers to managed services provided by an organization to offer multiparty or point-to-point video conferencing capabilities over an IP network. A video conference is a real-time, visible connection made for a conversation between two or more people remotely. Video-as-a-service (VaaS) is used to provide hosting services to customers to make video calls via the internet using the provider's infrastructure.

The Video-As-A-Service (VaaS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on video-as-a-service (VaaS) market size, video-as-a-service (VaaS) market drivers and trends, video-as-a-service (VaaS) market major players and video-as-a-service (VaaS) market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

