Public Health recommendations - PEI International Shellfish Festival

CANADA, September 27 - The Chief Public Health Office (CPHO) has been working closely with the organizers of the PEI International Shellfish Festival to investigate an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness associated with attendance at the festival between September 19-22, 2024.

Over 550 symptomatic people who attended the festival responded to the online questionnaire with date of illness onset, duration of illness, and information about foods consumed. Four individuals presented to emergency departments and one hospitalization were identified. Public health inspectors followed up individually with staff who worked at the event.

In these types of situations, the CPHO looks at various agents commonly associated with gastro-intestinal illnesses including norovirus, vibriosis, salmonella, and marine related biotoxins. At this time, there has been identification of norovirus from stool samples from symptomatic people who ate at the festival.

Norovirus can be transmitted by:

eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus;

touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then putting your fingers in your mouth; or

having direct contact with someone who is infected with norovirus, such as by caring for them or sharing food or eating utensils with them.

Under the PEI Public Health Act, the Chief Public Health Office has a legislated authority to protect the health of the public. The PEI International Shellfish Festival is a very large event that involves a significant volume of high-risk foods. Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the CPHO has made six recommendations covering a number of different areas that will help to minimize the risk of gastrointestinal illnesses at future events:

Additional health inspections before and during the festival. Enhanced sanitation of food preparation areas and common touch surfaces to prevent potential cross-contamination of foods. Develop a policy to exclude staff and food handlers from working when ill and have a dedicated staff person to check daily with staff and food handlers re: illness. Have easily visible hand washing stations available at all washrooms and develop a policy to ensure they are checked and re-filled during the event. Work with a sanitation company to ensure decontamination of common touch surfaces in the washrooms daily. Maintain samples of prepared foods in cold storage for a minimum of 48 hours after the event has ended.

The organizers of the PEI International Shellfish Festival remain fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all attendees and will continue to actively implement recommendations of the CPHO.

