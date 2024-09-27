European Cybersecurity Skills Conference: Intensifying our efforts to close the cybersecurity skills gap in the EU

This annual conference serves as a platform for addressing sector challenges and discussing collaborative solutions to advance cybersecurity expertise across the European Union as well as to bridge the education sector with the needs of the cybersecurity market. This year, the conference took place in Budapest and brought together over 200 leading experts, policymakers, and professionals working in the domain of cybersecurity skills from across Europe.

One of the key messages of this year’s conference was the challenge of closing the ever-increasing cybersecurity experts gap in Europe, while compliance with the EU cybersecurity legal framework requires even more experts. In this context, it was underlined the necessity for harmonisation and streamlining of the regulatory requirements to address effectively the skills/experts demand. In addition, speakers pointed out the significance of cybersecurity skills certification, especially in the context of complying with EU legislation. Finally, and once again, it was underlined the obvious interrelation between low cybersecurity preparedness with the lack of highly skilled and adequate cybersecurity workforce due to the evolving and complex threats landscape.

EU Agency for Cybersecurity Executive Director, Juhan Lepassaar, highlighted that: “The cybersecurity skills gap is a challenge that we must tackle collectively. Through collaboration across sectors and Member States, we can foster a resilient and skilled workforce capable of addressing evolving threats. The European Cybersecurity Skills Framework is a vital tool in driving this effort and we are committed to expanding its reach and effectiveness in the years to come."

Overall, during this two-days highly interactive EU conference, the participants had the chance to explore diverse aspects of the European Cybersecurity Skills Framework, including its adaptation to the AI domain, its alignment with the NIS2 requirements to facilitate compliance for organisations, and its role in facilitating a European professional attestation scheme. In addition, the European Commission and EU members representative presented their latest initiatives in this domain, such as projects under the umbrella of the Cybersecurity Skills Academy and developments within the EU cybersecurity regulatory framework to assist EU in tackling more efficiently the cybersecurity experts gap.

Finally, diplomats discussed about ongoing cybersecurity capacity-building activities in the Western Balkans. They also presented cyber diplomacy initiatives taken already in the region to tackle the cybersecurity skills/experts shortage and prepare the region to comply with the EU cybersecurity acquis.

ENISA’s latest work on cybersecurity skills

Earlier this year, ENISA published the Cybersecurity Education Maturity Assessment report, aiming to develop a maturity assessment model for the evaluation of Member States’ cybersecurity education level in primary and secondary schools. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the current status regarding education maturity in the EU. Apart from defining the different maturity levels through a quantitative approach, ENISA draws and shares recommendations and best practices among countries.

Additionally, ENISA launched the CyberEducation platform, an innovative tool designed to transform cybereducation across the EU. The platform acts as a central hub for cybersecurity educational resources, tailored for primary and secondary schools in each Member State. There, anyone can find activities, exercises and courses to advance their knowledge and join the efforts to improve cybersecurity literacy and resilience in Europe.

Further Information

Contact

