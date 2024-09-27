International observers to the U.S. general elections to hold press conference on Tuesday
WASHINGTON D.C., 27 September 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming general elections in the United States on Tuesday, 1 October.
What:
- An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities
Who:
- Tamás Meszerics, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 11:00 EDT (GMT-4) on 1 October 2024
Registration:
The press conference will take place on Zoom only. Please register by 11pm EDT on 30 September using the following link.
For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in the United States, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/usa
Media Contacts:
Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst: egor.tilpunov@odihr.us
or
Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266
