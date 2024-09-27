Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,243 in the last 365 days.

International observers to the U.S. general elections to hold press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON D.C., 27 September 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming general elections in the United States on Tuesday, 1 October.

What: 

  • An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities

Who: 

  • Tamás Meszerics, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission

When: 

  • 11:00 EDT (GMT-4) on 1 October 2024

Registration:

The press conference will take place on Zoom only. Please register by 11pm EDT on 30 September using the following link.

For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in the United States, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/usa

Media Contacts:       

Egor Tilpunov, Media Analyst: egor.tilpunov@odihr.us

or

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson: katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

International observers to the U.S. general elections to hold press conference on Tuesday

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more