PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Bong Go hails signing of landmark Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his strong support for the recent signing of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 23. The newly signed law, Republic Act No. 12021, seeks to protect and enhance the rights and welfare of Filipino seafarers, ensuring that they receive fair treatment both at sea and onshore. Go, one of the authors and co-sponsors of the Magna Carta emphasized the significant role Filipino seafarers play in the global maritime industry. "Ang ating mga seafarers ang isa sa pinakamalaking numero na bumubuo sa industriya ng mga marino. Of the 1.5 million seafarers worldwide, 25% are Filipino sea-based workers, making them the single biggest nationality bloc in the maritime industry," cited Go, who is also vice chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers. "Nararapat lamang po na pangalagaan natin ang ating mga Pilipinong manggagawa na handang magsakripisyo para sa kanilang pamilya at sa kinabukasan ng ating bansa," he added. Marcos led the ceremonial signing of the law at Malacañang Palace in Manila, marking a historic moment for Filipino seafarers and maritime workers. The Magna Carta outlines several key rights for Filipino seafarers, including just terms and conditions of work, the right to self-organization, collective bargaining, access to affordable education and training, and protection against discrimination. These provisions aim to ensure that seafarers are not only fairly compensated but are also given opportunities for professional growth and protection from unfair practices. Moreover, the law mandates the right to safe passage, medical attention, access to communication, and legal representation, especially in cases of maritime accidents. It ensures that Filipino seafarers receive proper certification of their employment records, a crucial document for further career opportunities. "Karapatan nilang mabigyan ng tamang sahod, tamang benepisyo, at tamang proteksyon laban sa mga banta sa kanilang buhay at kabuhayan," Go added. In addition to safeguarding their rights, the law also highlights the responsibilities of seafarers. Among them is the duty to adhere to their employment contracts and perform their duties diligently while aboard the vessel. Go, as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, further emphasized the importance of the Magna Carta in addressing the health needs of Filipino seafarers. "Isa sa mga mahalaga sa ating mga marino ay ang kanilang kalusugan, lalo na kapag sila ay nasa gitna ng dagat. Siguraduhin natin na may sapat na tulong medikal na makararating agad sa kanila," he stressed. Filipino seafarers have long been recognized as key contributors to the national economy, remitting billions of dollars annually, which in turn bolsters the country's foreign reserves. With the signing of the Magna Carta, Go is hopeful that this will not only elevate the standards for seafarers' welfare but will also make the Philippines a model in maritime labor rights. "Malaking hakbang ito patungo sa mas maayos na kalagayan para sa ating mga marino. Huwag nating kalimutan na buhay nila ang kanilang itinataya sa bawat pag-alis nila ng bansa para magtrabaho. Karapat-dapat lamang na mapangalagaan sila," Go concluded. The Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers is seen as a long-overdue legislative measure that underscores the government's commitment to uplifting the lives and ensuring the safety of Filipino maritime workers. In addition to the signing of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, Go also referenced the earlier enacted law of RA 11641, or the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Act, signed during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte, which was aimed at further strengthening the protection of and streamlining the services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The DMW Act, signed into law in December 2021, officially established the Department of Migrant Workers to streamline and centralize efforts in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Filipino workers abroad. Go, one of the authors and co-sponsors of this law, played a significant role in the passage of the measure. Go, in his capacity as a senator, has also been instrumental in pushing for initiatives to provide comprehensive protection, particularly during instances of repatriation due to global conflicts or disasters. He has previously cited numerous cases where Filipino seafarers and OFWs were successfully repatriated from crisis areas, including those from war-torn countries. "Bigyan natin ng importansya ang ating OFWs na itinuturing natin na mga bagong bayani. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go emphasized.

