OSCE Presence trains Albanian law enforcement agencies on financial analysis

From 23 to 27 September 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized a customized training for Albanian police officers and investigators to enhance their knowledge and expertise in conducting financial analysis and financial profiling in proactive financial investigations.

Participants were staff of the Albanian State Police Directorate for the Investigation of Economic and Financial Crimes and of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime, as well as investigators of the National Bureau of Investigation.

The training – facilitated by the International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program of the United States Department of Justice – offered a mix of theoretical knowledge, practical examples and fictious case scenarios of financial investigations.

The event was organized as part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Supporting Albanian law enforcement agencies to tackle serious and organized crime effectively and improve regional co-operation V”. The project aims at supporting and assisting Albanian law enforcement agencies in combating national and transnational organized crime and serious crimes effectively in line with international best practices, and improving co-operation with international and regional partners.