PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 25, 2024 Promoting safety and dignity of evacuees through mandatory evacuation centers -- Bong Go lauds Senate approval of 'Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act' The Senate has approved on the third and final reading Senate Bil No. 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, a proposed legislation aimed at establishing permanent mandatory evacuation centers in every city and municipality across the country. This long-awaited measure seeks to provide a safe and secure refuge for Filipinos affected by natural disasters. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, principal author and co-sponsor of the bill, expressed gratitude to his colleagues, particularly Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada as principal sponsor, for prioritizing the measure. "As principal author of this measure, I just want to commend our colleagues and congratulate the sponsor of this bill, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, for prioritizing this measure," said Go during his manifestation at the Senate Plenary Session on Monday, September 23. Go highlighted the vulnerability of the Philippines to natural disasters due to its geographical location, noting the particular hardships faced by those living in coastal communities. "Our country is highly vulnerable to natural hazards, attributed primarily to our country's location. We cannot deny the plight of the Filipino people who live along coastal communities and many others who are prone to such dangers," he remarked. In his speech, Go emphasized the toll that disasters take on Filipino families, especially the underprivileged. "It is incumbent upon us that we realize and sympathize with their pain and grief when their homes and livelihood get destroyed in the middle of an earthquake, or when they are withered by the crushing winds of a typhoon, or when flames engulf their household turning their hopes and dreams into ashes," said Go. "When these disasters strike, the Filipinos, especially the underprivileged, suffer the most," Go added. Drawing from his personal experiences visiting disaster-stricken areas, Go recounted how schools, covered courts, and gyms are frequently used as makeshift evacuation centers, disrupting the lives of students and communities. "Sa kakaikot ko po sa buong bansa, nakita ko po tuwing may bagyo, baha, lindol, putok ng bulkan, nagagamit po ang mga eskwelahan, mga covered court, mga gym, at naaantala po ang pag-aaral ng mga estudyante," he shared. Go lamented the poor conditions in these temporary shelters, where evacuees often fall ill or endure exposure to the elements during storms. He stressed the need for clean, comfortable, and well-equipped evacuation centers with proper sanitation and medical supplies. "At wala pong komportable at maayos na evacuation center. Ang iba ay nagkakasakit at yung iba po'y nauulanan pa habang nandidyan yung bagyo," remarked Go. "Panahon na po na magkaroon tayo ng maayos, malinis, komportable, at maayos na sanitation, at may mga gamot na mga evacuation center," Go urged. The Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act aims to address these issues by ensuring the construction of mandatory evacuation centers that will meet the basic needs of disaster victims, providing them with a safe environment where they can recover before returning to their homes. "With this bill, Mr. President, we will now have evacuation centers in all cities and municipalities which will cater to the basic needs of the victims of these disasters and provide them temporary shelters that will guarantee their safety, and guard their welfare while they recover and rebuild their homes and their lives," Go explained. In his many visits to help communities, Go has noticed firsthand how hard it is for evacuees to take shelter in schools, gyms and covered courts without proper access to potable water, clean toilets, and comfortable sleeping areas. These conditions not only make victims susceptible to illness, they also strip off poor Filipinos of their dignity, according to the senator. "Tiyakin po natin ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng ating evacuees. Iangat natin ang dignidad ng mga kababayan natin na nasa krisis po. Mahirap pong maging mahirap at walang komportableng pagpapahingahan habang hindi pa sila nakakabalik sa kanilang mga pamamahay," he said. Go concluded his statement by thanking his colleagues for their support, hoping that the measure will soon be enacted into law and bring lasting benefits to Filipino families affected by natural calamities. "Again, Mr. President, I thank all of our colleagues for supporting this measure. Matagal na po ito. Long overdue na po itong bill na ito," Go ended. Go continues to highlight the importance of improving the country's disaster response and resilience. He is also pushing for the passage of SBN 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The proposed department aims to streamline efforts in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery to ensure a more coordinated approach to crises. He stressed that through these measures, proactive approaches and efficient resource management can significantly reduce the impact of disasters on vulnerable communities and save lives. "Our resilience and optimism should not be reason for not being able to further protect the safety, security and dignity of life of affects communities. We must better prepare, starting with the state of evacuation centers nationwide where victims are temporary housed for their safety, and where they would start their process of recovery," Go said.

