PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2024 PH expected to benefit from VAT refund measure ahead of year-end holidays --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian expressed optimism that the Philippines will generate more tourist arrivals ahead of the seasonal peak during Christmas and New Year festivities, as the enactment of Value-Added Tax (VAT) refund for tourism draws nearer. "I am hopeful that the measure will be enacted into law in time for the year-end holidays, when many tourists come to the country to experience our Christmas and New Year festivities," he said. The Senate recently approved the proposed measure on third and final reading. Gatchalian noted that the enactment of the proposed measure is expected to improve the country's tourism competitiveness among its Asian peers and is likely to revitalize the local tourism industry, as many of the Philippines' Asian neighbors have long implemented a similar measure. "Tiwala tayo at umaasa na ang panukalang ito, kapag naisabatas, ay lalong magpapalakas sa turismo ng bansa na siya namang makakatulong para magkaroon ng trabaho ang marami sa ating mga kababayan at magpapalakas pa ng ating ekonomiya," Gatchalian said. Based on data from the Department of Tourism (DOT), international visitor arrivals for the first half of the year reached over 3 million, reflecting about a 7% increase from a year earlier. The tourism department reported that South Korea remains the top source market with 824,798 South Korean visitors entering the Philippines, accounting for 26% of the total number. South Korea is followed by the United States with 522,667 or 16.7%; China with 199,939 or 6.3%; Japan with 188,805 tourists or 5.9%; and Australia with 137,391 or 4.3%. PH makikinabang sa panukalang VAT refund sa turismo habang papalapit ang 'year-end holidays' --Gatchalian Nanniwala si Senador Win Gatchalian na makakaakit ng mas maraming turista ang Pilipinas sa inaasahang pagsasabatas ng Value-Added Tax (VAT) refund para sa turismo habang papalapit ang tinatawag na seasonal peak sa panahon ng Pasko at Bagong Taon. "Umaasa ako na ang panukala ay maisasabatas pagdating ng year-end holidays kung kailan maraming turista ang pumupunta sa Pilipinas upang maranasan ang pagdiriwang natin ng Pasko at Bagong Taon," ani Gatchalian. Kamakailan lamang ay inaprubahan ng Senado ang panukala sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa. Sabi ni Gatchalian, ang pagsasabatas ng naturang panukala ay inaasahang magpapahusay sa tourism competitiveness ng bansa sa buong Asya at magpapasigla sa lokal na industriya ng turismo, lalo na't marami nang mga kapitbahay sa rehiyon ang matagal nang nagpapatupad nito. "Tiwala tayo at umaasa na ang panukalang ito, kapag naisabatas, ay lalong magpapalakas sa turismo ng bansa na siya namang makakatulong para magkaroon ng trabaho ang marami sa ating mga kababayan at magpapalakas pa ng ating ekonomiya," ani Gatchalian. Batay sa datos ng Department of Tourism (DOT), ang international visitor arrival para sa unang kalahati ng taon ay umabot sa mahigit 3 milyon. Humigit-kumulang na 7% ang pagtaas na ito mula noong nakaraang taon. Ayon sa DOT, ang South Korea ang nananatiling top source market kung saan 824,798 ang mga bisitang nakakapasok ng Pilipinas mula sa South Korea, o 26% ng kabuuang bilang. Ang South Korea ay sinusundan ng Estados Unidos na may 522,667 o 16.7%; China na may 199,939 o 6.3%; Japan na may 188,805 turista o 5.9%; at Australia na may 137,391 o 4.3%

