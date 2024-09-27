PHILIPPINES, September 27 - Press Release

September 27, 2024 Villar hails signing of tougher law against agricultural economic saboteurs Sen. Cynthia A. Villar today welcomed the signing into law of a measure that imposes severe sanctions against smugglers, profiteers, hoarders and cartels of agricultural and fishery products. In a ceremony in Malacanang on September 26, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No.12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. Witnessing the event are some senators and congressmen, along with the officials of the Department of Agriculture and several agricultural private groups. The bill defines the crime of agricultural economic sabotage as any act or activity that disrupts the economy by creating artificial shortage, promoting excessive importation, manipulating prices and supply, evading payment or underpaying tariffs and customs duties, threatening local production and food security, gaining excessive or exorbitant profits by exploiting situations, creating scarcity, and entering into agreements that defeat fair competition to the prejudice of the public. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform and sponsor of the measure in the Senate, said severe penalties are needed to deter smuggling and abusive market practices which threaten the well-being of agricultural producers and welfare of the consumers, and the economy as a whole. Under the law, the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime shall be imposed on any person who commits agricultural smuggling, agricultural hoarding, agricultural profiteering and engaging in cartel. Further, RA 12022 creates the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council, the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Enforcement Group, as well as the constitution of a special team of prosecutors all over the country, which shall evaluate evidence, act on criminal complaints, initiate and conduct preliminary investigation, and timely file and prosecute the appropriate criminal charges against the person/s who committed prohibited acts under this act. "With these in place, we will have a watchdog in the agricultural sector to ensure that whoever manipulates the price of agricultural commodities to the detriment of the small farmers and consumers, will be brought to justice accordingly," Villar added. Villar pinuri ang pagpasa sa panukalang batas laban sa agricultural economic saboteurs Pinuri ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang paglagda sa batas ng isang panukalang nagpapataw ng matinding parusa laban sa mga smuggler, profiteers, hoarders at kartel ng mga produktong pang-agrikultura at pangisdaan. Sa isang seremonya sa Malacanang noong Setyembre 26, nilagdaan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ang Republic Act No.12022 o ang Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. Kasamang dumalo ang ilang senador at congressmen,kasama ang mga opisyal ng Department of Agriculture, at ilang agricultural private groups. Nakasaad sa batas ang mga krimen ng pagsasabotahe sa ekonomiya ng agrikultura bilang anumang gawain o aktibidad na nakakagambala sa ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng artipisyal na kakulangan, pagtataguyod ng labis na pag-aangkat, pagmamanipula ng mga presyo at suplay, pag-iwas sa pagbabayad o hindi pagbabayad ng mga taripa at tungkulin sa customs, pagbabanta sa lokal na produksyon at seguridad sa pagkain, pagkakaroon ng labis na o labis na kita sa pamamagitan ng pagsasamantala sa mga sitwasyon, paglikha ng kakapusan, at pagpasok sa mga kasunduan na tinatalo ang patas na kompetisyon sa pagtatangi ng publiko. Sinabi ni Villar, chairperson ng Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform at sponsor ng panukala sa Senado, na kailangan ng matinding parusa para mapigilan ang smuggling at mapang-abusong market practices na nagbabanta sa kapakanan ng mga agricultural producers at kapakanan ng mga consumer, at ang ekonomiya sa kabuuan. Sa ilalim ng batas, ang parusang habambuhay na pagkakakulong at multa ng tatlong beses ang halaga ng mga produktong agrikultural at palaisdaan na subject ng krimen ay ipapataw sa sinumang tao na gagawa ng agricultural smuggling, agricultural hoarding, agricultural profiteering at pakikisangkot sa cartel. Binuo ng RA 12022 ang Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council, ang Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Enforcement Group, at ang special team ng prosecutors na siyang magsusuri ng mga ebidensya,kumilos sa mga reklamong kriminal, magsisimula at magsagawa ng paunang pagsisiyasat, at pagsasampa at pag-usig ng naaangkop na mga kasong kriminal laban sa taong gumawa ng mga ipinagbabawal na gawain sa ilalim ng batas nasabing batas. "With these in place, we will have a watchdog in the agricultural sector to ensure that whoever manipulates the price of agricultural commodities to the detriment of the small farmers and consumers, will be brought to justice accordingly," dagdag pa ni Villar.

