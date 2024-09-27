Bitget lists Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) on Spot with 12,500,000 Tokens in Rewards and 25% in Rebates

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) on its spot trading platform, offering users an opportunity to benefit from a substantial rewards pool and rebates. This campaign, spanning from September 26, 10:00 PM to October 3, 10:00 PM (UTC+8), aims to engage users with a total prize pool of 12,500,000 HMSTR tokens and up to 25% in rebates for eligible participants.

During this promotion, users can enjoy zero fees when purchasing crypto using a credit or debit card or through cash conversion after topping up their fiat balance via bank deposit. This initiative aims to make crypto trading more accessible and appealing, especially for those new to the Bitget platform. By simplifying the process and minimizing costs, Bitget is enhancing the user experience, allowing more traders to explore and engage with the HMSTR token.

Participants need to register for the promotion through the designated 'Register Now' button to qualify. As the campaign progresses, users who buy crypto during the promotion period can potentially earn up to a 25% rebate in HMSTR tokens. The rebate amount is based on the participant's trading volume relative to the total trading volume of all users involved in the campaign. This creates an environment that not only rewards active traders but also encourages higher engagement with the HMSTR listing.

The total prize pool of 12,500,000 HMSTR tokens will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, emphasizing the importance of prompt participation. The distribution of rewards will take place within five business days following the conclusion of the campaign, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the reward allocation process. However, it's crucial to note that this campaign is exclusively available for newly registered Bitget users. Sub-accounts, institutional users, API traders, and market maker accounts are not eligible for this promotion, maintaining fairness in the campaign's structure.

The listing of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) on Bitget's spot trading platform shows the exchange's commitment to expanding its portfolio and providing users with opportunities to engage in diverse crypto projects. As HMSTR garners more attention within the crypto community, this campaign serves as a strategic step in introducing new assets and fostering active trading.

By offering zero fees and substantial rebates, Bitget provides its users and traders with added incentives. The HMSTR listing and its accompanying promotional campaign present a significant opportunity for traders to explore the token's potential while benefiting from Bitget's user-centric approach to crypto trading.

To participate in the campaign for HMSTR, please visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use.

Contact

PR

Simran

Bitget

media@bitget.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.