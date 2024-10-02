Transparent Plastics Global Market 2024 To Reach $189.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

Transparent Plastics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transparent plastics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $133.79 billion in 2023 to $143.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in transparency, resilience to corrosion and chemicals, recycling and sustainability, globalization and market expansion, environmental impact.

The transparent plastics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $189.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for packaging, cost-efficiency and performance, versatility and customizability, healthcare industry demand, consumer preferences and aesthetic appeal.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the transparent plastics market going forward. Consumer electronics refers to any electronic gadget designed for everyday, private, or professional use by consumers or end users. Transparent plastics play an important role in consumer electronics, particularly in packaging and thermoforming applications.

Key players in the market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Covestro AG, BASF SE, Ineos Group Limited, PPG Industries Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Lanxess AG, Teijin Limited, LG Chem, Denka Company Limited, Trinseo PLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Chi Mei Corporation, Arkema S.A., Braskem SA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, China National Chemical Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Samyang Foods Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Westlake Corporation.

Major companies operating in the market are increasing their focus on introducing blockchain-based recycling platforms to gain a competitive edge in the market. Blockchain-based recycling platforms refer to systems that leverage blockchain technology to create transparent, traceable, and secure networks for managing the recycling process.

1) By Type: Rigid Transparent Plastics, Flexible Transparent Plastics

2) By Polymer Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polycarbonate (PC), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA), Other Polymers

3) By Application: Packaging, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Transparent plastic is a non-crystalline (amorphous) material such as acrylic or polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) in which light can pass through without being diffracted by crystals. Transparent plastics are used in optical products as a lightweight, shatter-resistant alternative.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global transparent plastics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Transparent Plastics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transparent plastics market size, transparent plastics market drivers and trends, transparent plastics market major players and transparent plastics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

