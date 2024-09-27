Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Will Con­tin­ue to Fight Unlaw­ful Firearms Ban

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will continue to defend Texans’ right to lawfully carry a firearm on land owned or leased by governmental entities following a ruling by the Texas Supreme Court that allows the City of Dallas to assist the State Fair of Texas to enforce a firearms ban while litigation continues. 

On September 25, Attorney General Paxton filed a petition for a writ of mandamus in the Texas Supreme Court, asking it grant relief after the Fifteenth Court of Appeals refused to stop the unlawful firearms ban. Now, the Supreme Court has allowed the City of Dallas to help enforce the ban while the lawsuit proceeds. 

“Texans have a right to lawfully carry and the City of Dallas has no authority to contract their rights away to a private entity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “This case is not over. I will continue to fight this on the merits to uphold Texans’ ability to defend themselves, which is protected by State law. While Texas clearly prohibits this type of gun ban, I will be working with the Legislature this session to protect law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights on public property.”

