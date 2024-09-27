JOANN Kicks Off Holiday Season with Never-Before-Seen Savings Events to Encourage Customers to Make Blankets for Gifts and Giving

Leading Fabrics and Craft Retailer Offers Lowest-Ever Prices Plus Additional Discounts to Stock Up and Create for Others

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, is kicking off the season of giving with several events focused on one of the coziest, easiest and most popular fall DIY projects – blanket-making!



Starting September 29, customers will enjoy the lowest fleece prices of the year during JOANN’s Fleecetastic sale, with Blizzard Fleece at just $3.75 per yard. During this doorbuster sale, families, couples and those looking to give to charity can choose from a wide variety of quality fleece designs and make a unique blanket for less than $15.

Additionally, JOANN will be celebrating the giving nature of its customers and encouraging them to Show the Love, Share the Love through a blanket-making in store event, October 4-5, with the entire stock of both Fleece and Yarn on sale. On top of Fleecetastic sale prices, all No Sew Throw blanket-making kits will be Buy One, Get One Free. During this sale, customers can also save big on yarn with all skeins offered as Buy Two Get One Free. To make the deals even more enticing, JOANN will offer customers an additional $5 off any yarn or fleece purchase so they can create even more.

“We know our customers love to create to give to others, and blanket-making is an easy way to show someone else you care,” said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer. “Whether it is for a loved one who lives far away, a shelter for the unhoused, or a local hospital, this is the season we see more and more customers making cozy handmade items for others. To recognize these Handmade Heroes, we are excited to offer the biggest savings ever on fleece and yarn so customers can stock up and make even more to give away.” DiTullio continued, “Additionally, I am excited to announce that our customers can enter to win a $500 gift card by sharing pictures of their finished blankets on Instagram using #sharetheloveshowthelove.”

JOANN has national partnerships with charities including Project Linus and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and encourages customers to donate blankets to those local chapters. Customers can find their closest store, including those with Project Linus collection points, at www.joann.com/stores and also conveniently shop JOANN’s full assortment at joann.com or on the mobile app.

