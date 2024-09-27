GNSS Simulators Market to Reach $431.6 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

The global GNSS Simulators market is experiencing growth due to the growing adoption of IoT-based electronics like tablets, cameras, and smartphones, advancement in autonomous technology, and increasing use in aerospace and military applications

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "GNSS Simulators Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), GNSS Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and Others), Application (Mapping and Surveying, Navigation, Vehicle Assistance System, Location-based Services and Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Defense, Consumer Electronics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the GNSS simulators market was valued at $182.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $431.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Growth in adoption of IoT-based electronics such as tablets, cameras and smartphones, advancement in autonomous technology, and increase in use in aerospace and military applications drive the market growth. Moreover, growth in 5G technologies and increase in space exploration and satellite development programs offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global GNSS simulators market.

Request Sample of the Report on GNSS Simulators Market Forecast 2033: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13463

Segment Highlights

By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to simulating multiple GNSS signals and their interactions requiring a significantly high level of processing power. Hardware components, such as FPGAs (Field-Programmable Gate Arrays) and specialized RF signal processors are majorly used in GNSS simulators to handle the demanding task more efficiently.

On the basis of type, the multichannel segment dominated the market share as multichannel GNSS simulators are essential for accurately replicating the complex conditions that GNSS receivers face in real-world environments. Similarly, multichannel simulators can generate signals from multiple satellites simultaneously, accurately replicating the signals that a GNSS receives in the real world. Likewise, multichannel simulators can generate signals from different constellations, allowing appropriate testing of the receiver.

By GNSS receiver, the GPS segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to GPS signals free of charge for civilian use worldwide, making it an accessible tool for users across the globe without financial barriers. Moreover, the U.S. government is continuously investing in the development of the GPS by improving signal integrity and accuracy and enhancing its anti-jamming capabilities.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/gnss-simulators-market-A13463

On the basis of application, the mapping and surveying segment dominated the market share, owing to GNSS simulators providing highly accurate location data, often within a few meters, which is essential for detailed mapping and surveying. Additionally, GNSS simulators allow surveyors and mappers to work in remote or difficult-to-access locations without the need for local reference points or infrastructure.

By end-use industry, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market share owing to increase in demand for navigation services in smartphones and wearable devices. Modern smartphones and wearable devices offer turn-by-turn directions, route planning, and real-time traffic updates, which are extensively used in ride-sharing services, food delivery apps, and location-based games.

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13463

Regional Outlook

Region wise, increase in investment in global navigation satellite systems in the North American region is driving the market in the region. In countries such as the U.S. and Canada, the widespread use of GNSS technology in various industries, such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and telecommunications, is driving the demand for GNSS simulators to test and improve navigation systems, satellite communication networks, and other location-based services. Moreover, the governments in the region are supporting the development through a strong regulatory environment and supportive and significant investment in research and development for the development of technology.

Players:

Rohde & Schwarz

Syntony GNSS

CAST Navigation

VIAVI Solutions

u-blox

Hexagon

Spirent Communications

Accord Software and System

Keysight Technologies

Orolia

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global GNSS Simulators market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In April 2023, Orolia announced its collaboration with Xona Space Systems. The partnership aims to provide GNSS simulation solutions tailored for low earth orbit constellations and navigation. This collaboration empowered Orolia to create a solution for enhancing Xona's PNT service, which is dedicated to elevating PNT security, precision, and resilience capabilities.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

AMR Resource Center: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.