BioSymetrics and Moleculera Partner to Advance Personalized Treatment for Immune-mediated Neuropsychiatric Disorders

Alliance will leverage BioSymetrics' Elion Platform and Moleculera’s expansive biorepository and database to develop advanced predictive treatment algorithms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSymetrics, a leader in AI-based patient analytics and drug discovery, and Moleculera Biosciences, Inc., a precision medicine company focused on uncovering the immune-mediated roots of chronic neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders, today announced a strategic partnership to leverage their 15,000+ clinically annotated biorepository and bioinformatics of immune-mediated specimens. The partnership will advance algorithms that will help eliminate the trial-and-error process of medicine, by pinpointing the most effective treatment based upon the data from patients with immune-mediated neurologic and psychiatric disorders collected over the past 10 years.

As many as 30% to 60% of patients worldwide suffering from neurologic, psychiatric and behavioral disorders do not respond to standard treatments. Increasing evidence suggests that, in some cases, treatment resistance may be due to an underlying and undiagnosed immune dysfunction, often triggered by infections. Early identification and proper treatment can dramatically improve patient outcomes. However, diagnosing these complex conditions can be challenging with varied clinical presentations and an overlap with other neuropsychiatric disorders.

The collaboration between BioSymetrics and Moleculera Biosciences aims to address these challenges by combining BioSymetrics’ AI-driven Elion platform with Moleculera’s unique blood panel, and bioinformatics dataset. By leveraging machine learning and advanced analytics, the Elion platform is well-suited to help predict the most effective treatments for individual patients prior to starting therapy.

“We are excited to partner with Moleculera to apply our Elion platform to their unparalleled data in the field of immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Gabe Musso, Co-Founder and CSO of BioSymetrics. “This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing diagnostic tools in underserved areas, and we believe that together, we can make a significant impact on early identification and directing the best treatment to these disorders.”

Moleculera has accumulated the world’s largest biorepository and bioinformatics database of over 15,000 clinically annotated specimens from patients suffering from immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders. The company’s robust biorepository is fueling the discovery and development of novel biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets for these debilitating disorders.

“By partnering with BioSymetrics, we have the opportunity to apply powerful predictive analytics to our existing platform,” said Craig Shimasaki, PhD, MBA, CEO of Moleculera. “This collaboration, coupled with our existing complementary AI partnerships, will greatly enhance our ability to provide clinicians with actionable insights, predicting the most effective treatments on an individual basis for patients with immune-mediated neuropsychiatric disorders.”



BioSymetrics is a leading AI-powered drug discovery and data analytics company, focusing on phenotype-based insights to identify novel therapeutics. Its proprietary Elion platform integrates large-scale biological and clinical data to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.biosymetrics.com.

Moleculera Biosciences, Inc. is a precision medicine company focused on identifying and directing treatment for chronic neuropsychiatric, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative disorders triggered by inflammation and immune dysfunction. The company’s signature test, the Autoimmune Brain Panel™, includes a series of five blood tests that identify circulating levels of autoantibodies in serum directed against specific targets in the brain and central nervous system that may result in neurologic, psychiatric, and behavioral symptoms. Elevated levels indicate that neuropsychiatric symptoms may be due to an infection-triggered autoimmune dysfunction. For more information, visit www.moleculera.com.

