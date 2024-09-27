The U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota, along with U.S. District Courts in the Seventh and Eighth Circuits, are hosting the Fifth Annual Bill of Rights Day Student Contest. Students in grades 5-12 are invited to participate by submitting art and essays addressing the Bill of Rights and the contest prompts. Prizes up to $500 will be awarded. Submissions will be accepted until November 1, 2024. Detailed guidelines for submissions and more contest information can be found at the following link: https://judiciallearningcenter.org/bill-of-rights-day/.