President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for July 29-31 Flooding

Montpelier, Vt. – President Joe Biden has approved a Major Disaster Declaration to help communities and individuals in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties recover from damages caused by rainfall and severe flooding July 29-31, 2024.

The overnight storm devastated areas of the Northeast Kingdom, some for the second time in three weeks. The storm left beleaguered road crews with weeks more of repair work and some residents without homes. This declaration includes Public Assistance funding to pay for public infrastructure repairs, Individual Assistance grants to help people recover some of their losses, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding to help Vermont towns build back stronger.

“This is our third disaster declaration in just over a month and seventh in 14 months,” Governor Phil Scott said. “This disaster declaration will bring much needed financial resources to towns and individuals as they continue to recover from the impacts of this storm.”

A partial federal damage assessment identified more than $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage caused by that storm, and the final tally will likely be much higher. According to the initial assessment, floodwaters also destroyed or damaged 85 homes across the three counties.

The Individual Assistance (IA) program helps people impacted by the disaster seek some reimbursement for necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, lodging, and other expenses.

To apply for IA funds, impacted Vermonters in the eligible counties should register at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. Even if you have previously reported damage to 2-1-1, you must register with and apply to FEMA.

Vermont Emergency Management will contact communities in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties seeking reimbursement for storm response and recovery to provide information about the Public Assistance (PA) program for federal reimbursement.

###