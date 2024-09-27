Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 400 Fishing Rules Regarding Bass Rules and Expiring Sections

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

September 27, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting Fis 400 rules on Friday, October 25, 2024, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These are existing rules of which some are set to expire within 18 months. The only changes being proposed are:

To add simplifying language to make it clear that only bait fish species are allowed to be possessed live

Modify black bass rules to reduce the number of differing bag limit seasons to 3

No other changes are being proposed

The public is invited to attend the hearing and to provide feedback. Comments can also be submitted via e-mail: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the hearing by visiting.