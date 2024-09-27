Submit Release
Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 400 Fishing Rules Regarding Bass Rules and Expiring Sections

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138
September 27, 2024

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting Fis 400 rules on Friday, October 25, 2024, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These are existing rules of which some are set to expire within 18 months. The only changes being proposed are:

  • To add simplifying language to make it clear that only bait fish species are allowed to be possessed live
  • Modify black bass rules to reduce the number of differing bag limit seasons to 3
  • No other changes are being proposed

The public is invited to attend the hearing and to provide feedback. Comments can also be submitted via e-mail: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the hearing by visiting.

