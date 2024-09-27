Nadero Wealth Management Opens New Tax Consultancy in Jersey

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nadero Wealth Management, a leading financial services company based in Chongqing, is proud to announce the opening of its new tax consultancy office in Jersey in a move designed to enhance its international presence and provide comprehensive tax services to clients in the region. This strategic expansion accentuates the company's commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions that meet the diverse needs of businesses operating within and beyond the Channel Islands.



New Office Location and Services Offered

The new St Helier office offers a wide range of tax-related services, including corporate tax planning, compliance advisory, personal taxation, and cross-border taxation strategies. The highly qualified team has extensive experience in both local and international tax regulations, ensuring that clients receive expert guidance tailored to their specific circumstances.

Strategic Importance of Jersey

Jersey is renowned for its robust financial services sector and favorable business environment. As a leading offshore jurisdiction, it provides numerous advantages for companies looking to optimize their tax strategies while ensuring compliance with global standards. By establishing a presence in Jersey, Nadero aims to support local businesses as well as international clients seeking to navigate the complexities of taxation in this unique market.

Commitment to Client Success

"We are excited about this new chapter for our company," said Dennis Zheng, CEO of Nadero. "Our goal is to empower our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in an increasingly complex global landscape. With our new office in Jersey, we are better positioned than ever to provide personalized service and innovative solutions that drive growth."

About Nadero

Founded in 2010, Nadero Wealth Management has established itself as a trusted global provider of financial services. With a focus on integrity, innovation, and client satisfaction, the company has built a reputation for excellence across various sectors. The opening of the Jersey office marks an important step in its mission to expand while maintaining high standards of service.

